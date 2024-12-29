Igor Severino returned with a win Sunday.

Some fight fans might be left wondering who Severino is, and his career would likely be panning out very differently had he not been slapped with a ban from the world's market-leading MMA firm, the UFC, for biting an opponent earlier this year. It all went down in March, when Andre Lima and Severino fought their match largely on the ground. Inexplicably, Severino chomped down on Lima's biceps so hard that teeth marks could be seen on his flesh. The referee swiftly disqualified Severino, handing the win to Lima. UFC boss Dana White later said he was cutting Severino from the roster.

Well, Severino's back fighting. Not only that, he seems to be playing up to his infamy in the fight game as he donned the mask of Hannibal Lecter — one of fiction's most famous cannibals — en route to victory at an Oktagon MMA show in Europe called OKMMA 65.

Related Alex Pereira Hits Sparring Partner so Cleanly it Brings Training to Abrupt End Alex Pereira hit a sparring partner so cleanly it brought training to an abrupt end.

Banned UFC Fighter Returns to MMA With a Win

Censured for biting, Igor Severino turns up with a Hannibal Lecter mask