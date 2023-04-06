Vinicius Junior pulled out some of his best moves against Barcelona last night as Real Madrid stormed to a 4-0 victory, including one outrageous bit of skill to set up Karim Benzema’s third goal.

It was a tough night for Barcelona at the Camp Nou.

The Catalan side came into the game with a one-goal advantage, after Eder Militao scored an own goal in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final clash.

They had two chances to double their lead in the first half, with Eduardo Camavinga intercepting a cutback from Gavi early on, before Thibaut Courtois saved well from Robert Lewandowski’s half-volley.

It was Courtois’ save that allowed Madrid back into the tie, with Los Blancos springing a counterattack on their opponents.

Benzema and Vinicius Jr exchanged passes before the Brazilian saw his effort creep over the goal line at the end of the first half.

Madrid dominate second half

But although the first 45 minutes were a close affair, Madrid pulled away in the second half.

Five minutes after the restart, Benzema got his first of the night when Luka Modric found him on the edge of the box, with the Ballon d’Or winner slotting past Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

The Frenchman got his second just eight minutes later from the penalty spot after Vinicius was fouled by Franck Kessie inside the box.

The 14-time Champions League winners then sealed their place in the cup final with a third goal from Benzema.

The 35-year-old was found by Vinicius Jr unmarked in the Barcelona box, and he cooly slotted past the advancing Ter Stegen.

Vinicius produces insane skill to assist Benzema

It capped a superb night for Madrid. But while Benzema would make all the headlines, Vinicius Jr also deserves praise, especially for his role in the fourth goal.

The Brazilian has been one of the standout players in Europe this season, scoring a total of 17 goals in all competitions and providing 12 assists as well.

His output this season is impressive, as is his close control and skill on the ball which he has become renowned for while playing in Spain.

And this was on display yet again last night for Benzema's third goal.

Picking up the ball inside his own half, Vinicius drives at the two Barcelona centre-backs.

As he drags both players in, he neatly knocks the ball from his right foot to his left, taking it past the two defenders and into the path of the unmarked Benzema.

It is an outrageous bit of skill and the sign of a man that is full of confidence right now.

Watch: Vinicius Jr’s unbelievable assist for four Real Madrid goal

Carlo Ancelotti: ‘It was the perfect game’

Madrid remain 12 points behind yesterday’s opponents in La Liga, but they have performed well in cup competitions this season.

They will face Osasuna in the final of the Copa Del Rey on Saturday 6 May, while they face Chelsea in the Champions League quarter-finals next week.

And speaking after the game, Ancelotti praised his side and said they were playing at the right level for this important stage of the season.

“The boiler has reached the right temperature again,” the Italian said, per ESPN. “This is the most important moment of the season and when we're at the right temperature, we're fine.

“The team delivered in every sense: defensively, offensively, being clinical up front. It was the perfect game.”

That bodes well for the remainder of the season, and yesterday’s performance will terrify Chelsea fans, whose club lie eleventh in the league and without a manager after Graham Potter was sacked on Sunday.

The Blues could be in for a long night in Madrid next Wednesday.