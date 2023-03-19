Footage has emerged of Barcelona supporters directing horrific chants at Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior during El Classico.

Vinicius, who has been subject to racist abuse from football fans on a number of occasions, played a key role in Madrid's opening goal at the Camp Nou – firing in the cross that deflected off Ronald Araujo and wrong-footed the helpless Mark-Andre ter Stegan.

And shortly after, fans began to direct vile abuse at the Brazilian, which has now been shared on social media.

Vinicius subject to horrible chants from Barcelona fans

A clip from Mario Cortegana, a Madrid journalist for the Athletic, shows Barcelona supporters hurling vicious insults at the winger.

Many can be heard chanting "Vinicius, muérete", which translates as "Vinicius, just die."

Ugly scenes and ones that definitely do not belong at a football match.

Check out the incident below:

VIDEO: Barcelona fans appear to chant abuse at Vinicius Junior during El Clasico

This is not the first time that Vinicius has faced abuse from rival football fans.

Ahead of the derby against Atlético Madrid back in January, an effigy of the Brazilian was hung from a bridge in Madrid.

Following this, a statement from LaLiga, reported via @theMadridZone, read: “LaLiga strongly condemns the acts of hate & intimidation against Vinicius. The investigation of the facts will be urged in the search for the conviction of those responsible & we request the most severe criminal sanctions.”

More racist abuse has also been identified during Real's matches against Osasuna, Mallorca, Real Valladolid and Atlético.

However, the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has yet to hand out any punishments for such behaviour.

Barcelona score an injury-time winner

Despite taking the lead early, Madrid succumbed to a third successive defeat in El Classico, thanks to a stoppage-time winner from Franck Kessie.

The Ivory Coast international latched onto a cross from Alejandro Balde in the 92nd minute to send the Camp Nou into raptures.

Sergi Roberto had earlier equalised for Xavi's team just before half-time.

VIDEO: Franck Kessie's winner for Barcelona vs Real Madrid

The result means Barcelona now have a seemingly unassailable 12-point lead at the top of La Liga and are now the favourites to secure their first league title since the 2018/19 campaign.

Madrid's focus will now turn to the Champions League as they try and claim back-to-back European titles.

Carlo Ancelotti's side will face Chelsea in the quarter-finals.

g.