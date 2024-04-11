Highlights Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain snubbed Spanish TV interviews after inappropriate comments about Lamine Yamal.

German Burgos' inappropriate remark was condemned online, and both clubs demanded an apology.

Raphinha starred in Barcelona's thrilling win as they secured a 3-2 triumph against PSG in the Champions League.

Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain refused to do interviews with Spanish TV after the two sides clashed in the Champions League quarter-final at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday. The clubs took this stance after former Atletico Madrid assistant manager German Burgos made an inappropriate comment towards Barca's 16-year-old starlet Lamine Yamal.

Burgos - who also used to play for Atletico - was working for Movistar Plus as a pundit and was commenting while Yamal was filmed juggling the ball. This is where the inappropriate remark was made, as Burgos said, per the Daily Mail: "If it doesn't go well for him, he could end up at a traffic light."

This comment was a reference to people who juggle for change at traffic lights and has been condemned online as an insensitive comment that borders on racism. The involved clubs demanded an apology on air and from the studio before they would allow their players to carry out interviews with the channel.

Burgos Apologises on Live TV

The two clubs carried out interviews with other broadcasters

After the request for an apology, Burgos would go on to say: "It was a comment made without the intention of hurting anyone. If anyone felt offended, I apologise publicly." This sentiment was then echoed by those working on the channel and presenter Ricardo Sierra explained the situation to those watching and expecting interviews with the players. Sierra said:

"I understand that many spectators expected us to have a conversation or interview with Barca. But PSG and Barca have notified us that they were not going to attend to us because they were tremendously angry with a comment that was made on our set."

The players and managers of the two teams were more than happy to carry out media duties for other broadcasters after Barcelona's thrilling 3-2 victory. The action on the pitch was wonderful on the night as Xavi's side gave themselves an advantage to take back to Spain for the second leg.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Lamine Yamal is the second-youngest player to make a Champions League appearance in history (16 years, 68 days old).

Raphinha Stars in Epic Barcelona Win

The Brazilian bagged a brace

Former Leeds United winger Raphinha was the star of the show as Barcelona ran out 3-2 winners in Paris in an extraordinary back-and-forth match. PSG looked to start the last eight tie positively, but the French champions fell behind shortly before half-time as Raphinha found a way past Gianluigi Donnarumma.

However, an exceptional start to the second period saw the Parisiens turn the game on its head with quickfire goals from ex-Barca winger Ousmane Dembele and Portuguese midfielder Vitinha. Many expected the Ligue 1 outfit to go on to see out the victory but a sensational first-time volley from Raphinha pulled the visiting team level before Andreas Christensen headed home from a corner with his first touch of the game after being substituted on.

There's less than a week until Luis Enrique heads back to Camp Nou and the Spanish boss will need to set his team up to secure a victory on the night to have a chance of qualification for the last four of Europe's elite competition.