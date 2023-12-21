Highlights Barcelona and Real Madrid could receive a substantial "loyalty bonus" of up to €1 billion for their support of the European Super League.

This bonus could significantly help Barcelona, who currently have a debt of €1.2 billion, out of their financial troubles.

Despite the potential wealth, many clubs have publicly rejected the new Super League, including Manchester City and Manchester United. It remains to be seen if enough teams will join the breakaway competition.

Barcelona and Real Madrid stand to make an incredible sum of money for their unrelenting support for the European Super League should the competition be created, according to a report from SPORT. Both clubs are reportedly set to receive a substantial 'loyalty bonus' for standing by the project for over two years.

Plans for the competition were halted after fans protested against them April 2021, with UEFA and FIFA then blocking it's potential return. However, after the European Super League's backers, A22, took the matter to court and argued that the prohibition of the tournament was unlawful, the European Court of Justice (ECJ) ruled that both UEFA and FIFA acted against competition law.

The new format of the Super League was then swiftly announced, with 64 men's clubs and 32 women's clubs included in the new competition plans. It is set to be a mix of league and knockout football, and is primarily designed to rival UEFA's competitions, the Champions League, the Europa League, and the Conference League.

Barcelona and Real Madrid to receive millions for Super League loyalty

'Resistance bonus' could amount to €1 billion

When plans for the Super League were first announced in 2021, 10 out of the 12 breakaway clubs subsequently pulled out of the exclusive competition because of fan outrage, including the 'Big Six' English clubs - Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, and Tottenham. Juventus were the final club to do so, renouncing their support for the competition in July 2023.

The only two clubs that continued to stand by the plans while the legal dispute was resolved were Real Madrid and Barcelona. And their unwavering loyalty is set to be rewarded with a financial bonus of up to €1 billion should the Super League be created, according to SPORT's report.

That money could be massive for Barcelona in particular due to their dire financial situation. Sports Pro Media wrote in October that the Blaugrana have a debt of €1.2 billion, which excludes the €1.5 billion being spent to re-develop their Camp Nou stadium. The European Super League bonus, therefore, would help dig them out of trouble to a great extent.

SPORT's report adds that clubs in the competition hope to make much more money than what they earn from playing in the Champions League through the sale of television rights. They hope to exceed the €3.8 billion that has been promised to clubs in the new Champions League format, with money also earned through participating and also through tournament prize money.

Similar figures for the supposed 'resistance bonus' have also been reported by Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, who add that there is a substantial sum of money involved in the project. Investors are reportedly spending €15 billion to launch the competition, with them keeping 15% of the 'business volume' while the remaining 85% is shared among clubs.

Multiple clubs condemn plans for European Super League

Manchester City and Manchester United among several clubs to renounce project

Speaking about the new plans for the competition, Real Madrid President and key driver of the Super League, Florentino Perez, spoke about his delight with the ECJ's ruling. Hailing it for freeing European club football from a "monopoly", he described it as a triumph for fans.

"Clubs see fully recognized our right to propose and promote European competitions that modernize our sport and attract fans from all over the world. "In short, today the Europe of freedoms has triumphed again and today soccer and its fans have also triumphed."

However, despite the reported wealth that the competition will bring, many clubs have stated that they will not be joining the breakaway league. Ben Jacobs has reported that Manchester City's position remains the same, and Manchester United issued a statement, stating that they, "remain fully committed to participation in UEFA competitions."

With A22's plans aiming for 64 clubs to participate in the men's section of the European Super League alone, it remains to be seen whether enough teams will sign up to play. The UK government is reportedly ready to block British clubs from joining, per The i, so English clubs might well be absent from the league if it comes to fruition.