Barcelona star Alejandro Balde produced a magical first touch against Athletic Bilbao – which had winger Nico Williams on the floor.

Xavi's side have a plethora of young superstars, including Gavi and Pedri, but Balde may just be the latest to emerge.

Indeed, the 19-year-old has featured 22 times in La Liga this season and reportedly has a release clause of €500 million.

The left-back played the full 90 minutes against Bilbao as Barca restored their nine-point cushion at the top of the league with a 1-0 victory.

Balde's incredible first touch vs Athletic Bilbao

In the 65th minute, one Bilbao player sent the ball sailing towards the sky, leaving Balde with a difficult high ball to navigate.

Yet, while your average footballer would have chosen to head the ball away or simply boot the ball to safety, the Spaniard had other ideas.

The teenager effortlessly brought the ball down with a sublime touch, that was so good, it had the onrushing Williams falling over.

Even Dimitar Berbatov would be proud of that one.

Check it out for yourselves below:

VIDEO: Balde's insane first touch vs Bilbao

Raphinha nets winner for Barcelona

While Bilbao fought valiantly, Xavi's side secured a crucial three points courtesy of a goal from Raphinha.

The Brazilian, who signed from Leeds last summer, now has 10 goals and assists in the league this season.

Raphinha found space in the box moments before half-time and slotted past Julen Agirrezabala with his weaker foot.

Bilbao did think they'd stolen an equaliser at the death, only for Inaki Williams' goal to be chalked off by VAR due to a handball from Iker Muniain.

El Classico finely poised

With Barcelona restoring their nine-point advantage over Real Madrid, this weekend's El Classico is nicely set up.

A win for Xavi's team would almost certainly see them secure their first league title since 2019.

Yet, victory for Madrid may open the door for a heroic late-season fightback.

Barcelona have won the last two meetings against Madrid, with the sides last meeting in the Copa Del Rey semi-finals earlier this month.

On that occasion, it was an Eder Militao own goal that proved to be the difference.