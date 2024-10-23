With two of Europe's most illustrious behemoths going toe to toe, it was Barcelona who reigned victorious over Bayern Munich in their Champions League encounter thanks to a fruitful hat-trick from Raphinha and a well-worked goal finished off by none other than Robert Lewandowski.

It didn't take long until the chaos began as Barcelona star Raphinha produced a stunning goal inside the first minute of play. The Brazilian was kept on side by Joshua Kimmich and remained a composed figure in front of goal, rounding Manuel Neuer and slotting the ball into an empty net.

The knee and toe of Harry Kane prevented Bayern Munich from producing the perfect response after the marksman nodded in Thomas Muller's pinpoint cross. The Englishman did actually get on the scoresheet in the opening 20 minutes after being found by Serge Gnabry's curling ball, inviting London-born Kane to volley it home.

Coming back to haunt his former employers, the talismanic Robert Lewandowski carried his red-hot league form into Europe's top table and added the finishing touch to a move solely made by Fermin Lopez.

In the dying embers of the opening stage, the La Liga giants secured a two-goal buffer through Raphinha, who picked up Marc Casado's 60-yard pass and curled it round Neuer. The Brazilian winger then secured the match ball with his third of the night in the 55th minute of the all-action fixture. A sweet left-footed connection bypassed Neuer's flailing attempt to get to the ball.

Barcelona vs Bayern Munich - Match Statistics Barcelona Statistic Bayern Munich 39 Possession (%) 61 12 Shots 11 4 Shots on Target 3 5 Corners 5 2 Saves 0 0 Yellow Cards 2

Match Highlights

Full match highlights to follow shortly.

Barcelona Player Ratings

GK – Inaki Pena – 6/10

Pena, 25, proved why Barca fans are yearnining for the return of Ter Stegen: too cautious to come off his line and nervous in one-on-one situations.

RB – Jules Kounde – 5.5/10

Not speedy enough to operate in such a high line, unlike his left-sided counterpart in Balde, Kounde endured a night to forget against Gnabry. Somehow, the Frenchman was not punished for his deficiencies.

CB – Inigo Martinez – 6.5/10

Always looked to be on the verge of making a game-defining mistake, the 33-year-old struggled with the intensity of Bayern in the first half. Grew into proceedings in the second stage, however.

CB – Pau Cubarsi – 7/10

Despite the 16-year age difference, Cubarsi looked the more experienced member of Barcelona's central defensive partnership.

LB – Alejandro Balde – 7/10

Often overrun on the left side thanks to his willingness to maraud forward and join attacks, especially in the game's first half, Balde also handled the threat of Olise very well.

CM – Pedri – 8/10

A cheat code under pressure, it's clear to see why fans have identified the 21-year-old as their heir to Xavi or Iniesta. Entirely effortlessly, Pedri was a constant thorn in Bayern's engine room.

CM – Marc Casado – 8.5/10

Another insane talent to be churned out of Barcelona's fabled academy, Casado's creative nous in tight spaces caused issues for Palhinha and produced the pass of the night to set up Raphinha just shy of the interval. What. A. Pass.

RW – Lamine Yamal – 8.5/10

Yamal encapsulates everything joyous about the beautiful game: intelligence, elegance and a knack for knowing when to act on a trigger.

CAM – Fermin Lopez – 8.5/10

Relatively anonymous in the fixture's opening stages, Fermin burst into life and was key in Barcelona's second. Phenomenal as an in-behind threat, you'd never know the youngster has just returned from injury.

LW – Raphinha – 9.5/10

Reborn under Flick, Barcelona's stand-in skipper gave his side the perfect start within a minute. Two shots, two goals in the first half for the perennial threat on the left-hand side. Helped himself a third and endured a raptuous applause when subbed.

ST – Robert Lewandowski – 7/10

After a slow start, the Pole was on hand to notch the host's second following some brilliant play by Lopez. In truth, the former Bayern Munich man had very little to do thanks to the exploits of their headline-grabber Raphinha. Somehow didn't find a fifth in the 82nd minute.

Sub – Frenkie de Jong – 5/10

Subject to a great reception upon his introduction, the Dutchman was a key man in their game of keepball on the cusp of the 70-minute mark.

Sub – Dani Olmo – 3/10

Returning from injury, Olmo was seldom involved.

Sub – Ansu Fati – 3/10

Given a five-minute run-out with the game already put to bed.

Sub – Gavi – 3/10

Introduced to add a layer of calmness to Barcelona's midfield structure - and he did just that.

Sub – Pau Victor – 2/10

Yet another La Masia graduate to get a chance on the big stage.

Bayern Munich Player Ratings

GK – Manuel Neuer – 2/10

Evidently not at the races, the Neuer of old is, unfortunately, long gone with him looking shaken by Barcelona's high-pressing system. Beaten four times in a torrid night for the goalkeeping icon.

RB – Raphael Guerreiro – 3/10

His counterpart scored a hat-trick so it's safe to say that Guerreiro will be lambasted for his performance - and rightfully so.

CB – Dayot Upamecano – 3/10

For a player who tends to struggle on the big stage - most notably, the Champions League - the Frenchman started well but quickly dwindled into his usual poor showing.

CB – Kim min-Jae – 4/10

In no man's land for the visitor's opener and far too soft for their second as Lopez softly nudged him in the back. The South Korean looks a shadow of his Napoli self.

LB – Alphonso Davies – 5/10

With strength to show and pace to burn, Davies is the perfect left-back to play in Kompany's high line. Yamal did have his number quite comfortably on a number of occasions, however.

CM – Joao Palhinha – 4/10

Given an opportunity in Pavlovic's absence through injury, the former Fulham midfielder didn't cover himself in glory with him being far too wasteful in possession.

CM – Joshua Kimmich – 4/10

Not his finest performance by any stretch of the imagination, but the German did showcase his ability to pick out runners with ease.

RW – Michael Olise – 4/10

Not his brightest hour in Bayern colours, there was a lack of urgency in the former Crystal Palace man's play on the right.

CAM – Thomas Muller – 5/10

Albeit a keen runner from the off, Muller failed to stamp his authority on the first half, having just one touch in the Barcelona box.

LW – Serge Gnabry – 5/10

Stuck it on a plate for Kane just shy of the 20-minute mark and enjoyed his best work in Kounde's blind spot. Wasn't near enough influential, however, and was subbed on the cusp of the hour mark.

ST – Harry Kane – 6/10

Typically, the Englishman dropped deep to be involved in the build-up play. A heavy touch let him down in the 8th minute of the affair - but no matter the occasion or opposition, that man will score!

Sub – Leon Goretzka – 3/10

Out of favour in Bavaria, the German was given just over half an hour to state his case. Very late into a tackle on Casado and was carded as a result.

Sub – Jamal Musiala – 5/10

An immediate influence, the dazzling midfielder started the game with a flourish and injected a layer of urgency into his side's attacking play.

Sub – Leroy Sane – 3/10

The renowned speedster struggled to get a foothold on the game that was, admittedly, already lost.

Sub – Kingsley Coman – 3/10

A threat in the Bayern box but, ultimately, had no lasting impact on the game's state.

Sub – Konrad Laimer – 2/10

On for just four minutes of regulation time.

Man of the Match

Raphinha (Barcelona)

The man who is poised to be adorned on the back of all the Spanish newspapers tomorrow morning - who else could it be? Barcelona's hat-trick hero, unphased by the weight of the captain's armband, caused Kim and Upamecano all manner of problems from start to finish. Whether it was a composed finish past the seasoned Neuer or a mazy run completed by a deft finish, the ex-Leeds United ace proved that he had all types of finishes in his locker.

There was a time in the 27-year-old's Nou Camp-based career that saw a layer of doubt cast over his future. With the likes of Joao Felix and Ferran Torres also being options on the left, where was Raphinha going to play? His scintillating start to the 2024/25 campaign, his latest outing being an emphatic performance against one of Europe's best, has put any hesitancy to bed.