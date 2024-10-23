Barcelona and Bayern Munich will face each other at the Camp Nou on Wednesday evening in the UEFA Champions League. Hansi Flick will be hoping to continue his impressive start to life at the Catalan giants, with Barcelona currently sitting at the top of La Liga. Flick's side did lose their opening game of the Champions League campaign, but Eric Garcia was sent off after just 10 minutes.

Vincent Kompany's men scored a whopping nine goals in their first match in the competition this season, but they succumbed to defeat away to Aston Villa last time out.

Barcelona Team News

Olmo and Gavi boosts

Flick received a major boost at the weekend with Gavi and Dani Olmo both returning to action. Young midfielder Gavi was brought off the bench and given the captain's armband as they welcomed him back following a lengthy spell on the treatment table.

Frenkie de Jong is edging closer to a return, but Barcelona do have a host of injury problems aside from that. Ferran Torres, Ronald Araujo, and Andreas Christensen are all unavailable a the moment, while Marc Bernal and Marc Andre Ter Stegen are long-term absentees.

Speaking ahead of Barcelona's game with Bayern, Flick confirmed that De Jong will be available for the game. The Barcelona manager also discussed Gavi's introduction last time out, a moment that gave him goosebumps as Pedri passed on the captaincy to him...

“Frenkie will be available, then last week we saw Gavi coming on, all the stadium chanting his name, Pedri giving him the captain’s armband.... it was all pure goosebumps."

Barcelona Predicted XI

De Jong on the bench

De Jong, who earns €365k-a-week, failed to come off the bench against Sevilla last time out, with Gavi chosen ahead of him by Flick, so we could see the young Spanish midfielder brought into the starting XI. Olmo was also an unused substitute for the Catalan giants and may be among the substitutes once again.

Barcelona Predicted XI: Inaki Pena; Kounde, Pau Cubarsi, Inigo Martinez, Balde; Gavi, Pedri; Yamal, Fati, Raphinha; Lewandowski

Barcelona Predicted Substitutes: Szczesny (GK), Fort (DEF), Martin (DEF), Cuenca (DEF), Dominguez (DEF), Fermin (MID), Casado (MID), Torre (MID), De Jong (MID), Olmo (MID), Victor (FWD).

Bayern Munich Team News

Pavlovic to miss out

Aleksandar Pavlovic, unfortunately, picked up a collarbone injury in Bayern's previous fixture, so he's unlikely to be available for this one. Jamal Musiala was also expected to miss out, but it's now been confirmed that he will travel and be in the squad to face Barcelona.

Sacha Boey and Josip Stanisic are on the treatment table and won't be fit in time for the trip to Spain on Wednesday evening.

Bayern confirm travelling party

Bayern have now confirmed their squad that will travel to Barcelona for the Champions League fixture. The positive news is Musiala, who was a doubt, has been included. Outside of that, Kompany is able to take a strong squad for this one.

Bayern Munich Predicted XI

Palhinha to replace Pavlovic

The big decision Kompany will be forced into making is who to start in place of the injured Pavlovic. Joao Palhinha, a summer signing from Fulham, feels like the natural replacement in the middle of the park. The Belgian manager will also have a decision to make on Musiala after he missed the previous game due to injury, but considering his importance to the side, we could see him come straight into the starting XI.

Bayern Munich Predicted XI: Neuer; Laimer, Upamecano, Kim, Davies; Kimmich, Joao Palhinha; Olise, Musila, Gnabry; Kane

Bayern Munich Predicted Substitutes: Ulreich (GK), Peretz (GK), Dier (DEF), Guerreiro (DEF), Aznou (DEF), Goretzka (MID), Muller (MID), Ibrahimovic (MID), Sane (FWD), Coman (FWD), Tel (FWD).