Highlights Barcelona's continuing financial problems mean that they haven't been able to register new manager Hansi Flick or his staff yet, per reports.

The club have previously sold parts of the club in order to address economic concerns.

Four players have also not yet been registered for the 2024/25 season yet due to their financial issues.

Barcelona's financial issues over the years are well known to all football fans now. The club have had to activate a series of economic levers in order to deal with their present financial status. And they now need another one to kick in, as right now, they are unable to register new boss Hansi Flick or his staff, according to Marca.

The German manager was appointed as the Blaugrana's new boss, after they decided to sack Xavi at the end of the 2023/24 season. The Spanish manager supposedly clashed with the club's hierarchy over several things, including his plans for players such as Robert Lewandowski.

Flick arrives with an excellent CV, having lifted the Champions League with Bayern Munich. Although he struggled during his tenure as the German national team manager, his last stint at club level meant that he was one of the most sought after coaches in the world. Nevertheless, he can't knuckle down to work at the Camp Nou just yet, as Barcelona need to free up funds before registering him.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Hansi Flick recorded a points-per-game average of 2.53 at Bayer Munich, losing just eight games out of a possible 86.

How Barcelona Plan to Combat Latest Financial Issues

Catalan side waiting for economic levers to kick in

Barcelona previously had to activate a series of economic levers to combat problems in the past. To help deal with their massive €1 billion debt and assist them with signing/registering players, club president Joan Laporta has sold parts of the club to boost income. 10% of their domestic TV revenue for 25 years was sold to US private equity firm Sixth Street, before the club then sold an additional 15%, bringing total income to £497m.

And Barca are still waiting on additional income following the sale of 40% of 'Barca Media' to Libero, which would bring in £85.5m. On top of that, Marca report that they are close to agreeing a deal with Nike, which would bring in a similar amount because of the 'signing bonus' of the contract.

Both payments are expected to help alleviate any concerns presently plaguing the club, which will help the La Liga giants register Flick and his backroom staff. However, with Barcelona presently exceeding its wage bill and with some players not registered for 2024/25 due to spending limits, sales will need to be made so that they are in line with the Spanish league's spending rules.

Two unregistered players, Gavi and Balde, are seen as 'non-negotiables' by the club. They will be key for Flick next season and registered as soon as space opens up. Vitor Roque and Inigo Martinez are the two other individuals who aren't registered for next season, but the future surrounding both of them is less clear.

Xavi Warned Flick Before His Barcelona Departure

Spaniard said the new coach would 'suffer'

Even if they are to free up space to register players, that does not take into account any new signings that Barcelona aim to make in the summer transfer window. The club will need to raise an even bigger warchest if they are to recruit any new players as they seek to re-claim their crown at the top of La Liga - something which Flick will be aiming to do.

Now departed boss Xavi, however, issued a stark warning to the incoming boss, stating that he is likely to "suffer" due to the conditions he is working in. The club icon clashed with Laporta over statements over the team's finances, arguing that they would struggle to compete with Real Madrid and top teams in Europe.

"I think that Barca fans need to understand that the situation is really difficult, especially economically, to compete with Real Madrid in Spain and others in Europe."

Given everything that is going on behind the scenes at the Camp Nou, it certainly appears that Flick has a difficult task ahead of him. Time will tell how Barcelona plan to address the situation, and if they can build a squad capable of challenging for major honours in 2024/25.