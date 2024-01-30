Highlights Barcelona is close to securing a new sponsorship deal with Puma, potentially becoming the most lucrative kit sponsor arrangement in football.

The proposed deal is worth around £98.2m per season, with the possibility of reaching £171m if certain incentives are met.

Barcelona is currently negotiating with Puma while also trying to resolve issues with Nike, who could suffer losses if the club terminates their contract.

Barcelona are ‘very close’ close to agreeing a new sponsorship deal with Puma, according to reports in Spanish media. However, the club's current contract with Nike could prove to be a major stumbling block.

As per Sport (via Forbes), the deal could become the most lucrative kit sponsor arrangement in football if all parties can come to an agreement. Puma, though, will supposedly "not sign a single document" until the relationship between Barca and Nike is broken.

Puma could pay £171m per season

Current Nike deal worth up to £132m

The proposed new deal is said to be worth around €200m (£171m) per season. This historic contract will see at least £98.2m a year fixed for the Blaugrana, but that figure is capable of rising to the full £171m if a number of incentives are met.

Nike – who have supplied Barca's shirts and kits since 1998 – currently pay the Spanish giants around €105m (£90m) per season, which can rise to as much as €155m (£132m). The issue, though, is that the American company believes it will incur losses of €350m (£300m) if Barcelona walk away in the coming months.

As a consequence, Barca are trying to simultaneously negotiate with Puma while also trying to resolve all these issues with Nike. Puma has said they will offer a bonus if they can get out of its contract with Nike.

Real Madrid currently top

Puma, of course, currently sponsors Premier League champions Manchester City. In 2019, they agreed to pay the English outfit around £650m for 10 years.

According to Football Benchmark, Real Madrid currently have the most lucrative kit deal in the world of football. Their contract with Adidas will see them pull in over £1bn over an eight-year period starting in 2020.

It remains unclear for how many years Puma's deal would be with Barcelona, but at £171m per season, it would seem them shoot way past the £102m figure pulled in by Madrid. In short, it would almost certainly see the La Liga club pick up the best kit sponsorship deal in the history of football.

Most lucrative kit deals in football Club Sponsor Contract Length Value Per Season Real Madrid Adidas 2020-28 £102m Manchester United Adidas 2025-35 £90.6m Barcelona Nike 2018-24 £90m Arsenal Adidas 2024-30 £75.13m Paris Saint-Germain Nike 2019-32 £68.38m Manchester City Puma 2019-29 £65.14m Chelsea Nike 2017-32 £60.18m Bayern Munich Adidas 2015-30 £51.28m Juventus Adidas 2019-27 £47.10m Liverpool Nike 2020-25 £30.09m Via Football Benchmark (as of 17/08/23)

Related The 10 favourites to replace Xavi at Barcelona (Ranked) Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag are among the frontrunners to replace Xavi.

To put that in perspective, Manchester United currently get paid around £90.6m per season, and Arsenal pick up about £75m – with both teams sponsored by Adidas. Nike's biggest current deal is with Barcelona but Paris Saint-Germain are their next best-paid clients at £68.38m per term.

Barcelona's financial troubles have been well-publicised over the past few years and so they will no doubt welcome the opportunity to become the best-paid club in the world in terms of kit sponsor. What's more, the pressures of their finances will make them desperate to get this deal across the line as soon as possible – even if it could mean burning bridges with Nike.

It will certainly be interesting to see if all the parties can come to some sort of an agreement over the coming months. Should that happen, it will also be fascinating to see what compromises and fees will be settled upon.