Highlights Barcelona suffer a devastating loss after conceding two late goals to Villarreal.

VAR denied Barcelona a late penalty with the score at 3-3, sparking a furious reaction from manager Xavi.

The loss leaves Barcelona 10 points adrift of Real Madrid, with them falling further behind in the title race.

Barcelona were denied a late penalty by VAR in a 3-5 loss against Villarreal on Saturday night, just before the visitors scored two late goals deep into stoppage time to pile on the misery. The loss sees the Bluagrana drop further behind in the title race, with them now 10 points adrift of leaders Real Madrid.

Xavi's side needed a win to keep up with Los Blancos after their rivals beat Las Palmas 2-1 on the road to go top of the table. But disaster struck as Barca fell two goals behind after Gerard Moreno and Ilias Akhomach found the back of the net.

The hosts fought their way back into the tie, thanks to goals from Ilkay Gundogan and then Pedri, before they then took the lead on the night thanks to an own goal from Eric Bailly. However, they then conceded yet another goal, with Goncalo Guedes getting Villarreal's third.

Xavi shouts at camera after Barcelona denied penalty

Manager was furious after wanting spot kick for handball

Barcelona then thought they had the chance to win the game late on when a penalty was awarded after believing that midfielder Santi Comesana had handled the ball inside the penalty area. The referee initially gave the penalty, but VAR stepped in, asking the official to review the decision.

A look at the monitor was enough to change the referee's mind, with him then reversing his initial decision. However, that didn't go down well with Barcelona manager Xavi, who believed his side had been wronged.

The manager was furious, turning around in disbelief before going up to one of the pitchside cameras and shouting something to people watching at home. It turned out he was calling the decision, "Una vergüenza," or an embarrassment.

Villarreal score two late goals to win game

Loss was Barcelona's third in five matches

However, a late penalty being denied turned out to be the least of Xavi's worries. Villarreal then took the lead in the 99th minute thanks to a late goal from Alexander Sorloth, after some sloppy defending from Barcelona's players. Giving possession away inside the box, some pingball inside the area led to the ball falling to the Norwegian, who slotted it away.

To rub more salt into the wounds, the Yellow Submarine then added a fifth in the 102nd minute. Breaking from inside their own half as Barcelona players piled forward, the ball was pulled back to Jose Luis Morales on the edge, who cooly took a touch and slotted the ball beyond Inaki Pena.

Defeat for Xavi's side means that they have now lost three out of their last five matches, with a gap of 10 points between them and Real Madrid. Any hope of the Catalan giants retaining their La Liga crown look very slim at this point.

More to follow...