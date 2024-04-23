Highlights Barcelona will request to replay their match against Real Madrid if evidence proves Lamine Yamal's shot crossed the line.

La Liga doesn't have goal-line technology, which made it hard for the officials to reach a conclusive decision.

It was decided by the VAR officials that there was 'no evidence' of the ball fully crossing the line.

Barcelona will consider making an official request to replay their recent league fixture against fierce rivals Real Madrid should evidence prove that Lamine Yamal's 'ghost goal' was legal. VAR audio from the incident has now been released to the public after the match officials were unable to determine whether the whole ball had crossed the line.

The main reason this has become a huge talking point is that, unlike in other top European leagues, La Liga doesn't have goal-line technology in use during matches. There was no way for the referee to know whether the ball was in before goalkeeper Andriy Lunin made the save. Replays showed it was a very tight call, but the VAR officials stuck with the on-field decision.

After Andreas Christensen and Fermin Lopez had put the Catalan side ahead on two occasions, Los Blancos fought back each time through a Vinicius Junior penalty and Lucas Vazquez. Jude Bellingham then fired in a late winning goal for the home side with a fine left-footed effort into the far corner.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jude Bellingham (3) has now scored as many El Clasico goals as Zinedine Zidane (3) in fewer appearances.

The victory for Real Madrid saw them pull 11 points clear of Barca in the race to secure the league trophy. Xavi's side now look extremely unlikely to retain their La Liga crown, barring an unprecedented slip-up from their rivals.

Barcelona President Calls For Replay

Joan Laporta seeks resolution to the situation

Barcelona president Joan Laporta released a statement before the audio was released, which stated that while he understands the difficulty faced by match officials, he couldn't accept mistakes being made in such high-pressure situations. Laporta even went on to say:

"We will make an immediate request to the Technical Refereeing Committee at the Spanish Football Federation for a comprehensive collection of footage and audio from the incident. "If it is confirmed that it was a legal goal, we will move ahead, and we do not discount requesting that the game be replayed, just as has happened in another game in Europe due to a VAR error."

It's unclear whether a replay would be sanctioned in the event evidence can be found that Yamal's effort had gone in. Barcelona will weigh up their options on how to proceed going forward in the wake of the incident.

VAR Audio Released

'No evidence' at the time that the ball was in

After Yamal poked the ball towards the goal from a Raphinha corner kick, Lunin managed to get his hands to the ball, but it wasn't immediately clear whether he made contact after the ball crossed the line or not. Barcelona players were quick to appeal to the referee, who informed them a VAR check would take place as goal-line technology wasn't in use.

The positioning of the Real Madrid goalkeeper caused some issues for the officials reviewing the incident, as one said: "Stop at the point of contact when it hits Lunin's gloves and turn it back," before another added: "Lunin's body is covering us."

The goal wasn't awarded as the referee was told:

"Cesar, Cesar, we are going to restart with a corner kick. We have no evidence that the ball has gone in, therefore corner kick."

Had goal-line technology been in play, it would have made life so much easier for the referee and his VAR officials on the day, but the basis of no evidence to say the ball had gone in is unlikely to ease the frustration felt by Barcelona. View the footage below: