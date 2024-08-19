In one of the more shocking developments of the 2024/25 summer transfer window, it appears that former Manchester City captain Ilkay Gundogan could be on his way back to the Etihad, and he could make the move on a free transfer. The Barcelona midfielder is said to be surplus to requirements at the Camp Nou, and a deal to return to his former stomping ground is being explored.

The German, who announced his international retirement on Monday evening, only joined the Spanish giants last year. Despite being a key figure in the middle of the park under former manager Xavi, recent transfer developments have meant that Barca are willing to hand him over for absolutely nothing.

Barcelona Desperate to Get Rid of Gundogan's Wages

The veteran is believed to earn €15m-per-year

According to Spanish outlet Marca, the reason why Hansi Flick's side are so eager to part ways with Gundogan is down to complications with registering new signing Dani Olmo. The Spanish playmaker enjoyed a fantastic Euro 2024 campaign, helping his Spain lift the Henri Delaunay trophy after finishing as the joint top scorer in the competition. This earned him a move to the Catalan club, joining from RB Leipzig for a fee of £51m.

With Barcelona's financial issues widely documented, it appears as though in order to register Olmo for the rest of the season, as well as any other potential signings they may seek, they will have to cut some costs. As a result, Gundogan is believed to be one of the first names on the chopping block, and the desperate nature of the deal has meant that the 2023 La Liga champions are willing to sell him on a free transfer, despite him having a £343m release clause.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ilkay Gundogan managed 14 goals and five assists for Barcelona during the 2023/24 season.

The former Borussia Dortmund star's wage is reported to be roughly €15m-per-year, making the multi-time Premier League winner the third highest-paid player at the club behind Frenkie De Jong and Robert Lewandowski, with his contract due to expire in June 2025. It has been claimed that Gundogan handed in a transfer request after being left out of the club's opening La Liga clash against Valencia last weekend, a game which Barcelona won 2-1.

Fenerbache Also Interested in Gundogan

Jose Mourinho is believed to be a big admirer

While Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has inferred that he expects Gundogan to stay in Spain, it is beginning to seem increasingly likely that his departure is sanctioned. Should that be the case, the Daily Mail has reported that Jose Mourinho would be extremely keen on bringing the midfielder to Fenerbache.

The legendary manager has already secured the signings of former Premier League stars Caglar Soyuncu and Allan Saint-Maximin this summer, but the 61-year-old is said to be willing to move heaven and earth to bring Gundogan in too. There is some hope that the fact the player was born to Turkish parents could help sway his decision to join Sarı Kanaryalar.