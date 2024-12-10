Barcelona's financial struggles have been something of a spectacle in recent years. It doesn't seem as though they are to cease any time soon, as recent reports from Mundo Deportivo have emerged indicating the Spanish outfit could lose star midfielder, Dani Olmo, just six months after his arrival.

The former RB Leipzig playmaker has warmed to life at the Camp Nou, notching six goals in 12 appearances across all competitions from the heart of Barcelona's midfield. He has definitely proven his worth to summer managerial appointment, Hansi Flick, but the Spaniard had only been registered for an initial six-month period, and the Catalans face another race against time to register their man for the second half of the season. To make matters more tense, the club risk the prospect of losing the player on a free transfer if they aren't able to derive a solution in time, due to an apparent clause in his contract.

Barcelona Race to Register Olmo Again

The 26-year-old could be forced to leave the club if he isn't registered in time

Eager to bolster the squad ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, Barcelona stumped up a total package worth in the region of £51 million for Olmo's services - a rather adventurous investment, given the side were not sufficiently prepared to register the signing. Weeks went by as the La Liga outfit scrambled to find a solution, until a long-term injury to Andreas Christensen freed up a six-month space for one additional player in the registered squad.

Barcelona accepted this as a compromise, and Olmo was able to play for the club, but with his six months now gradually coming to a close, his employers must find another solution to ensure he can continue to be in starting contention. Blaugrana fans will be pleased to hear that Olmo is "fulfilling his dream" playing in Barcelona colours, and so the club can be afforded the time and confidence as they work towards a resolution.

Dani Olmo's 2024/25 La Liga statistics Appearances 9 Minutes played 531 Goals 5 Shots per 90 3.56 Key passes per 90 0.85

Nonetheless, they will need to operate swiftly, as per the report from Mundo Deportivo, there is a unique clause in Olmo's contract which indicates that should the player not be registered for the club in future windows, he would then be able to depart as a free agent. The pressure is certainly on, but Barcelona remain confident in their plan to improve their financial income and end the uncertainty surrounding their star player.