Lionel Messi is off to Major League Soccer.

After months of speculation that he could return to Barcelona, it was confirmed on Wednesday night that he would be signing for Inter Miami.

And his former club have been criticised for the statement that they released after the news broke.

The move brings an end to Messi’s two-year experiment in France.

Although his time at Paris Saint-Germain was ultimately a success, with the 35-year-old scoring 32 goals, creating 35 more, and winning two league titles, his poor relationship with the club’s fans soured his achievements.

An unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia earlier this year angered ultras, and he was expected to leave once his contract expired in the summer.

The club confirmed the news ahead of their final match against Clermont Foot.

Speculation over where Messi would be playing next had been rife since the Saudi Arabia trip, and reports had hinted he could have returned to his boyhood club Barca.

But news then broke that he had agreed a deal to play for Inter Miami next, with the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner confirming reports in an interview.

Barcelona publish tongue in cheek statement

Following the announcement though, his former club decided to wish their former star luck with his upcoming move.

Only in a very cheeky way.

“On Monday, June 5, Jorge Messi, the player’s father and representative, informed Club President Joan Laporta of the player's decision to join Inter Miami, despite having been presented with a proposal from Barça, in consideration of the desire of both FC Barcelona and Lionel Messi for him to once again wear blaugrana,” they wrote.

“President Laporta understood and respected Messi's decision to want to compete in a league with fewer demands, further away from the spotlight and the pressure he has been subject to in recent years.

“Both Joan Laporta and Jorge Messi also agreed to work together to promote a proper tribute from Barça fans to honor a footballer who has been, is, and always will be beloved by Barça.”

Fans slam statement

The “compete in a league with fewer demands” comment has not resonated well with people online.

Many have slammed Barca’s statement, with some labelling it “unnecessary.”

Messi had revealed in his interview with Mundo Deportivo that he had wanted to return to Barcelona.

But he said there were several things which stopped him in the end.

“I obviously really wanted to, very excited to be able to return, but, on the other hand, after having experienced what I experienced and the exit I had, I did not want to be in the same situation again,” he said.

“I wanted to make my own decision, thinking about myself, about my family.

“Although I heard that it was said that LaLiga had accepted everything and that everything was fine for him to return, there were still many other things that had to be done.”

