A unique La Liga loophole has meant that Barcelona have been allowed to register new signing Dani Olmo on a temporary basis. The Spanish midfielder made a £51 million move to the Camp Nou from RB Leipzig this summer, returning to the club where he began his footballing journey.

Olmo was one of the star players for his national team at Euro 2024, but has been unable to bring those qualities to his new team, having been forced to sit out of Hansi Flick's first two games in charge. However, it appears that is about to change thanks to the same rule that allowed Brazilian forward Vitor Roque to be registered last season.

Olmo Registered Thanks to Christensen Injury

The Danish defender has been ruled out with an achilles issue

According to a report from the Athletic, Barcelona had been struggling to register their newest recruit thanks to the salary limit imposed by La Liga. This is despite the fact that they have moved on the likes of Clement Lenglet and the aforementioned Roque on loan. They also let Ilkay Gundogan move back to Manchester City on a free transfer in order to get his hefty wages, which ranked among the highest at the club, off their books.

The latest update, though, seems to suggest that Olmo could be in line to make his debut for the club on Tuesday night against Rayo Vallecano after his registration was temporarily approved by the league's officials thanks to an injury to Andreas Christensen. The former Chelsea defender featured in the opening weekend's 2-1 win over Valencia, but missed the following fixture against Athletic Bilbao due to an achilles problem.

Article 77 of La Liga's financial regulations permits a club to register a replacement player, provided their wages are no more than 80 percent of the injured player's salary. The replacement player's wages will be subtracted from the salary limit in La Liga's next calculation.

Sources say that the issue is a long-standing one and the Dane is expected to be out for a month. Barcelona have used this to exploit a loophole that states flexibility is given in the case of a registered player suffering an injury that will keep them out for four months or longer. Although Christensen is not expected to be out for that long, it has been reported elsewhere that the defender may take on a treatment plan to stop the persistent injury, which has led to an approval for Olmo's inclusion by a medical panel.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: There were 12 instances of this loophole being used during the 2023/24 La Liga season.

Olmo to be Registered Until December

Barcelona have already exploited rule this summer

The Athletic's update claims that if Olmo's temporary registration has been approved, then he will be available for selection until December 31st. After that, he will become ineligible and will have to be registered once again. The same applies for Inigo Martinez, who has taken the place of Ronaldo Araujo after the Uruguayan was ruled out until the end of the year with a hamstring injury.

The same rule was used last season when Vitor Roque was registered in place of midfield starlet Gavi when he sustained an ACL injury that would rule him out for the remainder of the season.