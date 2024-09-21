RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko reportedly snubbed an offer from Arsenal this summer and is now a target for Barcelona, according to HITC Sport.

Sesko enjoyed a breakout season last year in the Bundesliga, netting 14 times in his first campaign in one of Europe's top five leagues. This included scoring in seven consecutive games in the run in, which in turn prompted interest from several of the continent's top clubs, including the aforementioned Arsenal, as well as Chelsea.

However, the Slovenian opted to remain at Leipzig and sign a new deal with the Bundesliga outfit, meaning the Gunners missed out on one of their top targets of the summer. HITC report that a move for Sesko could still materialise in an imminent window, with Barcelona identifying the prolific number nine as a long-term replacement for Robert Lewandowski, who they view as an alternative to Erling Haaland.

Sesko Snubbed Arsenal

The striker could join Barcelona in the future

An 18-goal season in Austria for RB Salzburg brought Sesko to the attention of many of Europe's top sides last summer. However, the 21-year-old opted for a move to Red Bull partners Leipzig, where he continued to develop and ultimately flourish in a prolific second half of the campaign.

This time around, the Slovenia international again decided against making a switch to a top European club, turning down interest from Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United to put pen to paper on a fresh long-term contract with Leipzig. It's believed Mikel Arteta was keen on the imposing centre-forward and his physical attributes, and had plans to integrate him into the North Londoners' first team slowly.

However, the Premier League club were forced to pivot their transfer strategy when missing out on Sesko, and ultimately ended up adding Raheem Sterling on loan from Chelsea to their ranks. With potential plans to sign Sterling permanently in 2025, the Gunners are reportedly not planning to reignite their interest in Sesko, valued at £55 million.

This may be for the best, with Barcelona emerging as new suitors for the striker, according to HITC Sport. It's said that the Catalan club feel Sesko can develop into a player of a similar calibre and ilk to Manchester City's Haaland, and will move for him in an upcoming window, as they begin to succession plan for the ageing Lewandowski.

Statistical Comparison 2023/24 (League Only) Stat Sesko Havertz Appearances 31 37 Goals 14 13 Assists 2 7 Shots Per 90 Minutes 2.77 2.32 Shot-Creating Actions Per 90 Minutes 2.06 3.62

Merino Out Until Mid-October

The midfielder suffered a shoulder injury in training

While the failed move for Sesko will feel like a distant memory for Arteta, the tactician will be more concerned by the current lack of options in his midfield. With Martin Odegaard ruled out for at least four weeks, the North Londoners are also without new signing Mikel Merino, who is expected to return to action in mid-October.

Merino, who arrived from Real Sociedad in a £31 million deal in August, suffered a freak injury in his first training session at London Colney, colliding with teammate Gabriel Magalhaes, resulting in a fractured shoulder. The worst-case scenario in regard to a return date for the Euro 2024 winner is reportedly in November.

Stats via FBRef - correct as of 21/09/2024