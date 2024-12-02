Manchester City fans have been left outraged after being unable to secure away tickets for their match against Liverpool, following the emergence of a video showing a group of men in Barcelona shirts attending the game instead. The footage, unclear whether it's a joke or if there were actually La Blaugrana fans in the away section, has shifted attention to the issues with modern ticketing.

Liverpool extended their lead at the top of the Premier League to nine points and heaped more misery on fading champions Man City with a fully deserved 2-0 victory at Anfield. Mohamed Salah was once again on both the scoresheet and assist sheet as he set up Cody Gakpo for the opener before scoring a penalty in the second half.

Over in Manchester, though, things are falling apart for the blue half. Despite being champions for the last four campaigns, Pep Guardiola's side has now gone seven games without a win in all competitions. But their struggles aren't exclusive to just on-field performance.

The City supporters are frustrated by their inability to grab tickets

The strange video emerged on the same weekend English football giants set aside their partisanship to unite in the '#StopExploitingLoyalty' campaign, which looks at tackling the incessant rise of ticket prices up and down the country. A banner with the campaign's name on it could be seen being held across both sections of the Anfield Road end, which housed both Man City and Liverpool fans.

Despite the defeat, many City supporters were seen venting their frustration over the club’s apparent inability to accommodate supporters for this highly anticipated match. But a video showing Barcelona shirts being worn in the away end only added fuel to the fire. See the video below:

Supporters voiced their frustrations on social media, with one fan calling it “embarrassing” and another suggesting: "My club is broken." Meanwhile, another user offered an insight as a season ticket holder, saying: "Had a season ticket best part of 20 years and can't get anywhere near tickets for Liverpool away, whole system is a joke."

A fourth reply echoed this sentiment, adding: "A season ticket holder for 19 years and can’t get a ticket for an away fixture with my old man but this lot can get in…" Meanwhile, a fifth comment read: "It's getting really bad. The disconnect between the real fans and the ownership growing and that spells bad news." Another said: "Genuinely relegate us. Utterly disgusting." While a seventh commented: "Get me to League 2."

One way in which the Citizens could reclaim support is through improved results. However, with a visit from Nottingham Forest, followed by difficult away trips to Crystal Palace and Juventus, the search for a win doesn't appear to be any easier for Guardiola's side as the winter schedule gets busier.