Barcelona fans have taken to social media and bombarded Frenkie de Jong with comments demanding that he leave the club after a lacklustre performance against Celta Vigo on Saturday. The midfielder came off the bench in the 75th minute of the contest, replacing Gavi with his side comfortably leading 2-0.

A second yellow card for Marc Casado five minutes later saw the midfielder receive his marching orders and Hansi Flick's side collapsed. Two goals in the final 10 minutes saw Celta Vigo snatch a draw out of nowhere. It meant Barcelona failed to extend their lead at the top of the La Liga table and Real Madrid have closed the gap to just four points with Los Blancos holding a game in hand.

Several of the club's stars underperformed during the match as they blew a two-goal lead, but it was De Jong in particular who has come under fire from the Camp Nou faithful and they've aired their grievances online.

Barcelona Fans Are Tired of De Jong's Performances

The midfielder has struggled this year - and supporters have lost patience

Following Flick's appointment at Barcelona, things have gone well for the Catalan giants. He's transformed the team into a dominant force at the top of Spanish football. They've been scoring for fun and a lot of the players are firing on all cylinders. One player that's struggled, though, is De Jong. After missing the first nine games of the season due to an ankle injury, he's since primarily been used as a substitute.

The team's third captain has struggled to make any form of positive impact in his limited appearances, though. He's noticeably lost a step in comparison to years past and Barcelona fans have had enough. In five league appearances so far, De Jong has an average WhoScored rating of just 6.15. He's been one of the worst performing players in the team in that sense, with only Andreas Christensen (6.10) and Sergi Dominguez (6.13) having lower scores than the 27-year-old.

One fan took to X (Twitter) and said: "It's time to sell him," while another agreed, posting: "His time at Barca is officially up."

If Barcelona are to go all the way and seize their crown at the top of La Liga back from Real Madrid, they'll need De Jong to step his game up and offer something new on the pitch. The Dutch star joined the Catalan giants in 2019 from Ajax, becoming one of the most expensive signings in La Liga history and has played over 220 times for them since. Only Robert Lewandowski (€640,962 per week) earns more than De Jong (€365,385) at Barcelona, according to Capology. If his issues during the current campaign continue, the frustration among the club's fans will only get stronger and his future at Camp Nou will surely be nearing its end.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and WhoScored and accurate as of 25/11/2024.