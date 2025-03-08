Barcelona have postponed their upcoming La Liga clash with Osasuna due to the death of their first-team doctor, Carles Minarro Garcia.

The Catalan side are well within the race for the title in the Spanish top flight this season, battling against Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid as Hansi Flick looks to win league silverware in his debut season as manager.

Barca were set to face Osasuna on the 8th March in La Liga but in the build-up to the match, reports emerged that the players had asked for the game to be called off, due to the death of someone close to the squad. Spanish TV broadcaster DAZN later confirmed that it was a member of the medical team that had passed away.

Barcelona's Official Statement

First-team doctor Carles Minarro Garcia has passed away

Barcelona released a statement acknowledging Garcia's death and detailing that the match had been postponed until a later date.

In an official statement on their website, the club said:

"FC Barcelona is sorry to announce the sad news of the death of first team doctor Carles Minarro Garcia this Saturday afternoon. "As a result, the game between FC Barcelona and CA Osasuna has been postponed until a later date. "The FC Barcelona Board of Directors and players wish to express their utmost sympathy to the family and friends of the deceased, and join them in mourning at such a difficult time."

Others Have Sent Condolences

Osasuna and La Liga release statements

Osasuna, the team that Barcelona were set to play before the tragic news was released, have offered their condolences to the club in a statement.

"Club Atlético Osasuna wishes to convey its deepest condolences to the family of Dr. Carles Miñarro Garcia and would like to send a warm hug to all the staff of FC Barcelona, ​​as well as to its fans, at this difficult time. May he rest in peace."

La Liga have also released a statement in the wake of the awful news.

"LALIGA regrets the death of the doctor of the first team of FC Barcelona, ​​Dr. Carles Miñarro, and informs that for this reason the match Barcelona-Osasuna scheduled for today has been postponed, pending the decision of the sole judge of Competitions. "LALIGA would like to express its sincere condolences to the family, friends, club and fans and share their grief. The new date and time of the match will be announced shortly."

As it stands, there is no particular date that has been singled out as a potential time for the postponed match to go ahead. Protocol says that a judge must decide when the game is to be played, as both the Spanish Football Federation and La Liga have invoked Article 262 of the rulebook by suspending a game for force majeure.