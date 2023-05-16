Barcelona held a joint title-winning parade for its male and female players – it looked insane

Barcelona have enjoyed yet another successful season on the pitch across both men’s and women’s football.

The men’s side were crowned La Liga champions for the first time since the 2018-2019 season, accumulating an unsurpassable point tally with four matches still to go.

The women’s team continued their dominance in Liga F, winning a fourth successive league title.

With one match left to play, Barcelona Femení are set to go unbeaten in the league, scoring an incredible 117 goals over 29 games.

Both teams participated in an open-top bus parade to celebrate their achievements, attracting an impressive crowd of 76,000 fans.

Barcelona hold joint title-winning bus parade

The parade started at Camp Nou and travelled for three hours until it reached Arc de Triomf in the city centre.

Fans lined the streets in their thousands, draped in Barcelona’s iconic blue and garnet colours.

The players wore club scarves while on the open-top bus, waving at fans and taking photos.

Stars on the Barcelona Femení bus included Alexia Putellas, Lucy Bronze, Keira Walsh and Aitana Bonmatí.

Take a look at the brilliant celebrations in the videos below.

World record-breaking Barcelona Femení

Barcelona Femení has rocketed in popularity in recent years after their unprecedented success on the pitch, with Champions League fixtures against Real Madrid and Wolfsburg attracting world record crowds at Camp Nou last season.

The team are one of the most dominant in women’s football, sweeping up nearly every trophy at domestic level in recent years.

They earned their first Champions League title after defeating Chelsea 4-0 in the 2021 final, and have the chance to win the tournament for a second time this season.

Barcelona Femení will take on Wolfsburg for European glory on June 3, in front of a sell-out crowd at the Philips Stadion in Eindhoven.

Their German opposition have won the Champions League twice, but not since the 2013-2014 season. Key players in the current squad include Alexandra Popp, Lena Oberdorf and Sveindís Jane Jónsdóttir.