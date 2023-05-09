A new video has demonstrated the renovations that will take place at Barcelona’s Camp Nou stadium in the coming years.

And if you thought it was impressive now, it will look even more staggering when it reopens.

The redevelopment was approved in March this year, with the club set to move away from its iconic stadium for the 2023/24 season as construction gets underway.

For the following campaign, Barcelona will play their matches at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium in Montjuic, the main stadium for the 1992 Olympics which has a capacity of just over 55,000.

Upgrades galore coming over three years

But when fans return, they will walk back into a massively different ground.

The scale of the upgrades has been reported by ESPN after the club secured more the €1.5 billion in funding for the Espai Barca project.

The plans will increase the capacity of the ground from just shy of 100,000 to 105,000 seats.

A new retractable roof will also be installed on top of the stadium, with solar panels covering the top which will be used to power the 360-degree screen that will run around the entire interior.

Further efforts to improve sustainability will also be made by collecting and recycling rainwater.

Improvements will not be limited to the interior either, with big plans for outside the ground also in place.

New offices, green spaces, an on-site hotel, event spaces, an ice rink and a “pavilion arena” which will be the home for the basketball team are all set to be introduced.

Club president Joan Laporta said in a recent statement: "It fulfils a dream at Barça, as we are going to have the best stadium in the world.”

Video shows off development plans

It all sounds very impressive. And the video which shows off what the stadium will look like underlines the scale of the development.

The bottom tier, pitch and exterior are all set to get a facelift this summer, and these look set to continue during the upcoming season while Barcelona are away.

Plans to develop all areas will continue the following year, with the capacity of the stadium also being enlarged.

Year three will see the roof being fitted to the stadium, while work also continues outside the ground.

And the finished product really is something to behold, with the modern Camp Nou looking fit to host the biggest of football matches.

You can see what it looks like for yourselves below.

Video: Barcelona’s breathtaking Camp Nou upgrade

Old Camp Nou set for one more title

Work on the ground is set to continue until 2026, although Barcelona hope to be back at their iconic stadium by November 2024 while construction continues.

But before any of that happens, the Blaugrana look set to lift one more title in the old stadium.

Xavi’s side are currently 13 points ahead of second-placed Atletico Madrid, with just five more matches remaining this season.

A victory against Espanyol on Sunday 14 May would secure the title, with their rivals unable to bridge the gap in the remaining four games.