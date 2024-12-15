Leganes secured a famous victory against Barcelona on Sunday night, to lift them away from the relegation zone. The win, their first ever away at Barcelona, was the result of some fantastic defending from Borja Jiminez’s side.

The away side came flying out of the traps, and Munir almost gave them the lead after three minutes but was denied by a good save from Pena. From the resulting corner, Oscar Rodriguez whipped the ball into the box, and captain Sergio was left unmarked to head home from near the penalty spot and stun the league leaders. With something to hold on to, the away side sat back for much of the half, allowing Barcelona to have the ball as they asked a lot of questions.

Barcelona were almost level just after the half-hour mark. Alejandro Balde’s low cross was volleyed towards goal by Raphinia, but the Brazilian’s effort was tipped onto the crossbar by Dmitrovic In the Leganes goal. Chances came and went for the hosts throughout the first half, as Lewandowski and Dmitrovic were having a personal battle which the Serbian ‘keeper was having the better of. Despite a lot of pressure, and 77% possession, Barcelona were unable to break down the firm Leganes defence in the first period.

The second half continued in a similar fashion as Barcelona pressed for an equaliser. Leganes offered little going forward after their early goal as they looked to secure a famous victory, and they did well to contain Barcelona’s dangerous forward line. Chances continued to come and go, and Barcelona thought they were about to go level when the ball fell to Kounde in the box, but the Frenchman dragged his shot wide from close range, where he really should have scored.

Barcelona remain top of La Liga following the result, and Leganes have risen to 15th in the table. The visitors had to work extremely hard following their early goal, but Hansi Flick’s side were far from their best and were unable to break down Leganes’ resistance.

Barcelona Leganes - Match Statistics Barcelona Statistics Leganes 80 Possession (%) 20 20 Shots 6 4 Shots on Target 4 8 Corners 2 3 Saves 4 0 Yellow Cards 2

Match Highlights

To follow...

Barcelona Player Ratings

GK: Inaki Pena Sotorres- 6

Did not have much to do beyond the Leganes goal, which was out of his reach.

RB: Joules Kounde- 6.5

Wasn't tasked with much work defensively, but was assured in possession when he had the ball.

CB: Inigo Martinez- 6

Had a lot of touches as he tried to help the Barcelona build up. Wasn't challenged massively as Leganes sat back for a lot of the game.

CB: Eric Garcia- 6

Very similar to his defensive partner. Didn't have a lot to do as Barcelona spent most of the game in their opponents' half.

LB: Alejandro Balde- 7

Was a constant threat down the left-hand side, and created multiple chances for team-mates. Defended well when called upon.

CM: Pedri- 6

He saw a lot of the ball and was very secure when he had it. Didn't do a lot to help his side break Leganes down on what was an overall disappointing evening.

CM: Marc Casado- 6.5

Similar to his midfield partner. Made a lot of passes but wasn't able to offer much in terms of an attacking threat.

CAM: Dani Olmo- 5

Substituted just after the hour mark and struggled to contribute in a game where Barcelona had a lot of the ball. Not his best performance.

LM: Raphinha- 6.5

Barcelona's biggest attacking threat. Pushed hard to create chances against a robust Leganes defence. Fired a late free-kick over the bar which would have levelled the game.

RM: Lamine Yamal- 6

Struggled to make a mark on the game. Took a lot of shots but was unable to challenge Dmitrovic in the Leganes goal.

ST: Robert Lewandowski- 5

A very disappointing display from the Polish marksman. Missed numerous chances to equalise whilst on the pitch, and was taken off just after the hour mark.

SUB: Ferran Torres- 5.5

Couldn't change his side's fortunes after coming on.

SUB: Fermin Lopez- 6

Tried to offer a creative spark in midfield in a difficult evening for Barcelona.

SUB: Gavi- 6

Was unable to change the game in the 15 minutes he was on the pitch.

SUB: Pau Cubarsi- 6

Didn't have much to do after coming on.

SUB: Pau Victor- N/A

Wasn't on the pitch long enough to influence the game.

Leganes Player Ratings

GK: Marko Dmitrovic- 8

Made a lot of key saves, particularly from Robert Lewandowski

RB: Adria Altimira- 7

Defended well throughout, much like the rest of his team. Had to work hard against Raphinha, who was a threat throughout.

CB: Jorge Saenz- 8.5

Was a rock at the back during a tough game. Gave everything to ensure his team secured a fantastic victory.

CB: Sergio- 9

Scored an early goal and went on to defend very well throughout. A true captain's performance against one of the best teams in the world.

LB: Javi Hernandez

Worked very hard against Yamal, and had the better of it for most of the game.

CM: Renato Tapia- 6.5

Put in a solid performance in the first half before being substituted due to injury. Picked up the injury by making a key block, which demonstrated the desire he showed to help his side.

CM: Yvan Neyou Noupa- 7.5

Worked incredibly hard, like the rest of his team. Spent most of his game defending and had to be switched on throughout.

CAM: Seydouba Cisse- 7

Couldn't influence the game much as an attacking threat. Picked up a yellow card in a game where he had to defend more than he would have liked to.

LM: Oscar Rodriguez- 7.5

Set up the goal with a great delivery from a corner. Worked hard to support his full-back up against Lamine Yamal.

RM: Munir- 6.5

Had a good chance to score early on. Wasn't massively involved offensively and had to work hard in defence as Leganes aimed to hold on to their lead.

ST: Miguel de la Fuente- 6.5

Led the line well in a difficult game. Struggled to get involved as his side spent much of the game without the ball.

SUB: Darko Brasanac- 6.5

Played just over a half after being introduced in the first period. Worked hard to help his team secure the victory.

SUB: Matija Nastasic- 7

Came on and helped his side defend well, made some key interventions.

SUB: Diego Garcia- 6

Tried to lead the line but the game was all about defending after his introduction.

SUB: Daniel Raba- 6

Was not a lot he could do going forward as Barcelona pressed for an equaliser.

Man of the Match- Sergio

A fantastic performance from the captain. Not just scoring the early goal, but also giving his all to stop the Barcelona attacks. Took his goal brilliantly as he headed into the back of the net to help his side secure their first away win of the season.

Led by example throughout, as Barcelona couldn't find a way past Sergio and his defensive unit.