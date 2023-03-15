Barcelona have launched another limited edition shirt ahead of their upcoming matches against Real Madrid this month, and the cost will set fans back a fair amount if they want to get their hands on one.

The home strips will swap out the Spotify sponsor in the middle of the chest for the branding of local music artist Rosalía's latest studio album Motomami.

This weekend on March 19th, Barcelona men will wear the special Rosalía shirts at Camp Nou for the Clasico and will hope to avenge their previous loss at the Bernabeu.

Jonatan Giráldez's women's side will also sport the jerseys against Las Blancas on March 25th.

How much is the limited edition Barcelona shirt?

The Rosalía Motomami Barcelona shirt is now available to purchase in the club shop, but the prices are eye-watering.

Fans will need to fork out a hefty €399 (£349) for their own limited edition jersey, which features 'Rosalía 1' on the back.

Or they can upgrade to an even more exclusive signed version, which will feature a glow in the dark Motomami logo, the La Liga or Liga F sleeve patch, and signatures from all starting Barcelona players in the men's and women's Clasico matches.

Only 11 of the signed editions are available to purchase and are priced at €1,999 (£1,746).

As part of their sponsorship deal with Spotify, the La Liga outfit is featuring the logos of music artists on the front of shirts especially for Clasico matches.

For the first Clasico of the season, the Barca shirts featured Drake's owl logo to celebrate him becoming the first artist to reach 50 billion streams on Spotify.

This time round, Rosalía is front and centre, becoming the second artist to feature since the Spotify partnership officially started in June last year.

The Barcelona men's team pose wearing the limited edition Drake shirt

Who is Rosalia?

Rosalía is a Catalonian singer-songwriter who has accumulated ten number one singles in her home country so far and is regarded as one of Spain's most famous artists.

The 30-year-old has won several awards during her career so far, including two Grammys and eight Latin Grammys.

Rosalia poses with her Latin Grammy awards

Rosalía has also been named as Spain's most influential woman by Forbes on two occasions.

Motomami is Rosalía's third studio album, which was named Latin Pop Album of the Year in 2022 and reached number one in Billboard's US Latin Pop Albums list.