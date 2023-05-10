Lionel Messi has shared a touching tribute to his former teammate Sergio Busquets after the Spaniard confirmed he would leave Barcelona at the end of the season.

Across his 18 seasons for the club, Busquets has played 718 matches - the third most in Barcelona's history.

In total, he has won 32 honours with the Catalonian side, including eight La Liga titles, seven Copa del Reys, seven Spanish Super Cups and three Champions Leagues.

Many of these trophies were won alongside Messi, who played with the midfielder for 13 years between 2008 and 2021.

Messi's emotional message to Busquets

Taking to Instagram, Messi hailed Busquets both as a footballer and as a human being.

"On the pitch you always wore No. 5 but as a player and a person, you are a perfect 10 out of 10.

"Busi, I wish you all the best in the next step and forever, for you and all your family.

"Thank you for everything we shared on and off the pitch. Some great times and a few tough times too... I will treasure them forever."

Messi shared the message alongside some images of himself and Busquets together, as well as one of the two facing each other in an international fixture.

What has Busquets said?

"Although it has not been an easy decision, I think the time has come," Busquets said in a statement.

"It has been an unforgettable journey," he added. "I always dreamed of playing with this shirt and at this stadium. Reality has exceeded all my dreams.

"It has been an honour, a dream, a source of pride, and it meant everything to defend and represent this badge for so many years.

"But everything has a beginning and an end. I want to thank all the people who made this possible, from the first day to the last."

Busquets set to join Messi

Messi clearly has fond memories of playing with Busquets and it seems as though the pair may link up again, this time in Saudi Arabia.

A report on Spanish TV show El Chiringuito de Jugones stated that Busquets has accepted an offer from Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal.

Messi is also believed to be considering a move to the same Saudi club and has reportedly been offered a staggering amount to do so.

However, Messi’s father has stressed the Argentinian has not “signed or agreed” a deal as of yet.

But while it may not be confirmed right now, you can't help but get excited about the prospect of two legends of the game joining forces once more.