FC Barcelona have made initial contact over a deal to sign Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford this month, GIVEMESPORT sources have been informed.

The 27-year-old England international has been made available to depart Old Trafford during the January transfer window after failing to impress Ruben Amorim in training, while also publicly admitting that he felt ready for a "new challenge" elsewhere.

GIVEMESPORT sources revealed on December 11th that Rashford saw Barcelona as his ideal destination should he leave Man Utd, and that the Catalan giants were likely to enter the race for his signature. That has now come to fruition, with initial contact made by the Spanish giants over a potential loan deal.

Finances an issue with registration hurdles

GIVEMESPORT sources can now reveal that Barcelona have made contact with Man Utd recently in order to get a full understanding of the situation around Rashford's future, and find out the details of what it would take to get a deal done.

Barcelona have been dealing with financial issues in recent years and are currently embroiled in a legal battle to be able to register Dani Olmo and Pau Victor for the second half of the season, with an appeal process ongoing after initially being denied the ability to do so.

Those complications will obviously be an hurdle to any potential deal this month, however GMS sources are told that if they are able to get around the situation once more then Rashford would see the La Liga outfit as his top-choice destination.

Marcus Rashford's Premier League statistics - Man Utd squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Minutes played 983 10th Goals 4 =1st Key Passes Per Game 1 =5th Shots Per Game 1.1 5th Dribbles Per Game 0.6 =6th Match rating 6.72 7th

Sources: Monaco, Dortmund and Serie A Clubs Also Interested

Loan deal likely but United would accept £35m

Should Barcelona be unable to get a deal done there are several other interested parties who would keen to sign the 138-goal forward.

Monaco have also emerged as contenders for Rashford while AC Milan, Juventus and Borussia Dortmund have all been in touch about signing the forward, with Man Utd expecting a loan deal to be the formula that sees him depart the club.

However, GIVEMESPORT has been informed that United could become open to a permanent deal for a fee of £35m as INEOS look to solve their financial issues and begin the process of rebuilding the squad for manager Amorim.

PSR is a big hurdle for United currently and selling Rashford would open up a world of possibilities as any money brought in would be pure profit, while his £375,000-per-week wages are among the highest in the squad.

