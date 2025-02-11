Barcelona defender Mapi Leon has released a statement after being accused of inappropriately touching Espanyol's Daniela Caracas during the two sides' Liga F meeting on Sunday. In the early stages of the contest, the pair collided with one another ahead of a set piece, and footage appears to show Leon then touching Caracas around the groin region.

In the aftermath, Espanyol condemned the 29-year-old for her actions, claiming that their player had been subjected to abuse on social media as a result of what happened. The Spanish club wrote: "During the match, FC Barcelona player María Pilar Leon, whilst jostling with Daniela Caracas, made a gesture with her hand that violated the intimacy of our player. Although Caracas was unable to react at the time due to the impact of the situation, later, after assimilating what had happened, she became aware of the seriousness of the gesture, but chose not to react angrily in order to avoid a disciplinary sanction that would harm the team."

Leon has now responded in defence of herself, claiming to have done no wrongdoing whilst condemning the harassment of her opponent. The 29-year-old's statement was issued after footage of the incident went viral on social media.

Leon Releases Statement Following 'Inappropriate Touching'

In Espanyol's original accusations of the Spanish international, they expressed their "complete discontent with, and condemnation of, the events that took place," describing the touching as "unacceptable and [something] that should not be overlooked."

Furthermore, the Catalan outfit criticised the media's response to the issue, stating that "instead of focusing on the incident itself, part of the media attention has been diverted to other issues unrelated to the seriousness of the action."

In a statement that has since been released on Barcelona's website, Leon has denied any accusations and claimed that she touched the leg of Caracas after she was 'deliberately touched.'

"At no time did I, nor was it my intention, infringe upon the intimacy of my fellow professional Daniela Caracas. As the images show, it was part of a playing action in which she deliberately touches me and I touch her leg saying in reaction to the clash: 'what's up with you.' "There is NO contact with her private parts, and certainly no intention. I insist, it was just part of the game that does not warrant the importance that has been attached to it."

"The idea of touching the private parts of a colleague would never enter my head, it goes against my principles and I would never do such a thing.

"I condemn the harassment that Daniela appears to have been suffering on social networks, which has nothing to do with me, and I offer her my most sincere support."

"There has been noise and controversy surrounding my name, aimed solely at damaging my image and principles by spreading manipulated news and events for other purposes, evidencing the week that we are in. I am deeply upset and disappointed, and hence reserve the right to take legal action against whomsoever might be seeking to exploit this strictly footballing incident to cause me damage and continue spreading unfounded accusations."

The incident took place amid the ongoing trial of former Spanish football federation president Luis Rubiales after he was accused of forcibly kissing Jenni Hermoso following the Spaniards' 2023 World Cup victory. Leon was not a part of that squad, having withdrawn from national team duty in 2022 after she and several other teammates fell out with then manager Jorge Vilda.

As per The Times, Leon said of her decision to withdraw from the squad: "[I have] a way of life and values. I can’t go back if the situation hasn’t changed. There have to be changes. I’m not saying that no changes have happened, but I don’t see them."