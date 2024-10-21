Key Takeaways The 8-2 defeat to Bayern Munich marked the end of Semedo's Barcelona career, highlighting significant off-field issues with the club.

Nelson Semedo’s journey in football has been a captivating cocktail of aspirations, obstacles, and unforeseen twists. Once regarded as a promising talent at Barcelona, Semedo reached the peak of his career while playing for one of the world's most esteemed clubs.

However, Semedo’s time at Camp Nou took a dramatic turn after the infamous 8-2 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals—a match that would haunt both him and the club for quite some time and go down as one of the biggest scorelines in the competition's history. Now plying his trade in the Black Country at Wolves, he faces a completely different set of challenges as the team fights to avoid relegation under Gary O'Neil's stewardship.

From the heights of playing alongside superstars like Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez to dealing with the harsh realities of a relegation dogfight in English football, Semedo’s career highlights the unpredictable nature of the sport as he aims to reclaim his status as one of the most promising full-backs in the game.

Nelson Semedo's Barcelona Journey

He was part of the side that shouldered an 8-2 defeat to Bayern Munich

Semedo joined Barcelona in 2017 after leaving Benfica and spent three seasons with the club, making 124 appearances. During his time there, he won two La Liga titles and the Copa del Rey. However, despite his dreams of achieving great things with the Catalan giants, not everything went according to plan for the young Portuguese full-back.

While he celebrated La Liga victories in his first two seasons, his most significant setback came during his third and final campaign, ultimately leading to his eventual transfer to Wolves. In a Champions League quarter-final match against Bayern Munich, Barcelona suffered a humiliating 8-2 defeat behind closed doors, which proved to be the final blow for Semedo at the club.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Bayern Munich, who later went on to win the competition, won the match 8–2, making it the first time Barcelona had conceded eight goals in a game since 1946.

During this period, Barcelona was grappling with significant off-field issues, as crippling debts began to take their toll. The impending departure of Lionel Messi loomed large, underscoring the urgent need for a rebuild. The devastating loss served as a wake-up call for the club's hierarchy, highlighting how far they had strayed from their former glory.

As a result, Semedo became one of the players identified for a potential transfer out of Catalonia as part of the necessary overhaul, with the likes of Luis Suarez, Marc Cucurella, and Ivan Rakitic all following him out the door in the 2020 summer transfer period.

His Move to Wolves

The 26-year-old didn't regret the move, despite leaving his 'dream club'

After spending three seasons with the Catalan giants, Semedo departed for Wolves in 2020, in a deal initially valued at £27.5 million, with various add-ons that likely pushed the total above £30 million. Speaking exclusively to the Express & Star upon making the bombshell move, Semedo revealed that he felt forced out of Barcelona but does not regret moving to the Black Country for even a moment.

“I had almost everything good to renew the contract with Barcelona but we had Covid and they had to sell some players that could get some money,” he said. “I noticed that they tried to push me out and I took the decision. It was the better decision because I left at the right moment.

“I knew there were Portuguese players here, and it’s a great club with a great story, so I made a good choice. It was the right decision. It’s very hard to say goodbye to Barcelona, but I felt I had to do it; otherwise, I’d be there and not playing, so it was the right choice to come here.”

Semedo's Wolves Career So Far

The Old Gold have been unable to kick on after qualifying for the Europa League

Today, a move from Barcelona to Wolves might seem like a significant fall from grace. However, when Semedo made the switch, Wolves, under Nuno Espirito Santo’s leadership and the club’s Portuguese resurgence, appeared to be an ideal destination. In the 2018/19 season, they qualified for the Europa League for the first time in their history and reached the competition's quarter-finals a year later, while securing seventh in the Premier League.

Semedo arrived at the peak of this momentum, becoming one of 20 native signings brought in during Nuno’s tenure. But, as with his time in Spain, all good things eventually fade. Struggling with form, Semedo is a firsthand witness to Wolves being dragged into relegation battles over the past couple of seasons. Even still, he has remained a key part of the setup, and in the 2024/25 season, he's been one of the more impressive assets under Gary O'Neil.

Now 30 years old, there aren't too many years left in Semedo's tank. But while a move away from his dream club would be most player's nightmare, he has made the best out of a bad situation. In five campaigns, the full-back has made 152 appearances, scoring three times and providing seven assists.

He might not fit into the same bracket as Trent Alexander-Arnold, Reece James, and Kyle Walker, who are all considered among the best right-backs in Premier League history, but Semedo has been a great wing-back in his own right when it comes to the revolution of defenders turning into attackers.

