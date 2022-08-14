Highlights Barcelona have not made a Champions League since the 2014/15 season when they won the competition.

In the same campaign, Barcelona achieved a continental treble with Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez and Neymar leading the line.

A leaked list of players' post-match meal requests from that season showed some unusual choices, including Nutella and sushi.

Barcelona are one of the biggest clubs in Europe. They have had a huge influence on the game, both in a historical sense with figures like Johan Cruyff and Diego Maradona and in a modern sense too with figures like Pep Guardiola and Lionel Messi.

Under the guidance of young manager and former legendary player Xavi, the Catalan giants were back to their best domestically in the 2022/23 season as they won La Liga for the first time since 2019. However, when it came to the Champions League, they struggled, falling out at the group stage for the second year in a row.

Barcelona qualify for Champions League last 16

The good news, however, is that they at last put an end to that poor run by beating Porto 2-1 this week, to secure qualification into the last 16 of the competition. They'll be hoping to go deep into the European tournament, but they haven't actually played in a final for nine years now.

Yes, it seems remarkable that almost a decade has gone by since Barcelona beat Juventus 3-1 in Berlin. Ivan Rakitić opened the scoring before Álvaro Morata equalised. Luis Suárez and Neymar then fired in twice to seal a win with Andrés Iniesta named Man of the Match.

That 2014/15 campaign was a great season for the club too, as Messi, Neymar and Suarez formed a formidable trio to help lead the club to a continental treble. This was a truly magnificent achievement and one they no doubt aspire to repeat once again as soon as possible.

Barcelona players' post-match meal requests

You'd think to achieve such glory, the players would have to be completely health-obsessed. And perhaps they were, but a leaked list of players' post-match meal requests from that season has surfaced on Reddit, and some of the meals eaten by the world's best players at the time sounded absolutely absurd.

There's a lot to take in, that's for sure. Let's start at the top with Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, who apparently requested sushi and a Nutella sandwich. Perfectly normal combination. Definitely not horrific... In fact, it appears Nutella was a common delicacy among the squad after games, with Gerard Pique and Sergi Roberto both requesting it too. Roberto went even further, asking for a 'triple' Nutella sandwich to go with his sushi.

But the question on everybody's lips remains: what does Messi, arguably football's greatest ever player, like to eat after ripping apart defences for 90 minutes? The leaked list suggests it was a cheese pizza in 2014. Not bad, Leo. A little bland, but solid considering the other choices. And it's good to know he still eats the same food over in Inter Miami – although he appears to have dropped the cheese from his order.

Read more: Xabi Alonso brilliantly breaks down how hard it is to stop Lionel Messi

Sergio Busquets was very keen to stress that after his ham pizza, he only wanted pineapple and strawberry when referring to 'fruit'. Here's to hoping the chefs got it right. To find out what kind of food it takes to fuel a squad of continental treble winners, be sure to check out the list below.

For a club who were on their way to winning the treble that season, the post-match meals menu reflected more like a selection of food you'd expect to see at a function following a Sunday league affair. But, who are we to judge if it helped them towards such an incredible season? Perhaps Barcelona should dig this old menu back out and offer it up to players this season, in order to truly get the club back to their best.