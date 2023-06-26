Ilkay Gundogan has been announced as a Barcelona player on a two-year deal with the option of a further year.

The move sees the German leave Manchester City following helping the Premier League side to a historic treble.

Many had speculated about where he would end up playing his football next season, and the answer is Spain.

He joins Xavi's side as a vastly experienced and technically gifted force that will instantly improve the first team.

A new adventure comes with some attractive benefits; the weather and a lucrative contract.

How much will Gundogan earn at Barcelona?

According to AS, the 32-year-old midfielder will earn just over £165,000-per-week.

With the huge numbers being thrown around in football today, that number may look relatively small for a player of this calibre.

Gundogan was reportedly a target for clubs in the Saudi Pro League, and it can be assumed that offers from these clubs would have been higher.

The lure of Barcelona was enough to convince the German to trade England for Spain.

How much do Barcelona players earn?

View how Gundogan's wages compare to Lewandowski, Dembele, De Jong and more, below...

(Figures courtesy of Capology)

19 Alejandro Balde - £2,647-per-week

18 Inaki Pena - £53,769-per-week

17 Sergi Roberto - £82,722-per-week

16 Eric Garcia - £99,267-per-week

15 Marcos Alonso - £103,403-per-week

BARCELONA, SPAIN - OCTOBER 26: Marcos Alonso of FC Barcelona pass the ball during the UEFA Champions League group C match between FC Barcelona and FC Bayern München at Spotify Camp Nou on October 26, 2022 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images)

14 Gavi - £112,502-per-week

13 Ronald Araujo - £115,811-per-week

12 Andreas Christensen - £148,900-per-week

10 Franck Kessie - £148,900-per-week

Franck Kessie after scoring the winner for Barcelona against Real Madrid in El Clasico

9 Pedri - £155,187-per-week

8 Ilkay Gundogan - £165,121-per-week

7 Ferran Torres - £165,444-per-week

6 Ousmane Dembele - £198,533-per-week

5 Raphinha - £206,805-per-week

4 Jules Kounde - £224,177-per-week

3 Ansu Fati - £230,795-per-week

2 Robert Lewandowski - £344,620-per-week

1 Frenkie De Jong - £620,416-per-week

BARCELONA, SPAIN - JULY 05: New Barcelona signing Frenkie de Jong waves to fans pitch as he is unveiled at Camp Nou stadium on July 05, 2019 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images)

Frenkie De Jong is the highest paid Barcelona player

Fans may expect a star striker such as Lewandowski to be at the very top of the wage bill, however, the Polish international earns a remarkable £276,000-per-week less than De Jong.

This makes Gundogan the second-highest paid midfielder at the club, marginally ahead of Pedri.

He does earn less than fellow ex-Man City man, Ferran Torres. If fans were to pick which of the pair would be more important to the side in the 2023-24 season, the majority would back the German.

Alejandro Balde is paid a mere £2,647-per-week despite being earmarked as the heir to Jordi Alba's throne after he departed the club.

He is set to be given a massive pay-rise, though, with Sport reporting he will soon sign a new contract which will run until 2027.

Another young Spanish talent, Ansu Fati, is the third highest-paid player at the club which perhaps does not reflect his role in the team in recent times.