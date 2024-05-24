Highlights Xavi has been sacked by Barcelona, with tensions arising between him and club president Joan Laporta.

After discussions with Laporta, Xavi had reversed his decision to leave, but he has now been sacked.

Former Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick expected to take over as head coach next season.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Xavi has been sacked by Barcelona. The decision by club president Joan Laporta comes ahead of the Blaugrana's final game of the season against Sevilla, which will be Xavi's final game in the dugout.

Having previously decided to quit the Camp Nou at the end of the 2023/24 season in January, Xavi announced three months later that he had made a U-turn on his decision following discussions with Laporta about seeing out the remainder of his contract, following an impressive run of form for Barcelona.

However, tensions then arose between the duo. Xavi's comments after the club's win against Almeria about not being able to financially compete with Real Madrid and other elite teams in Europe did not go down well with the club's hierarchy. The Athletic reported on Thursday that there was a very high chance that the former Barcelona midfielder could decide to change his decision once again and leave the club.

Although talks about his future were said to be scheduled for after Barca's final game against Sevilla, the decision has now been confirmed by Romano on social media. The Italian journalist has said that former Bayern Munich and Germany manager Hansi Flick is expected to take up the position for the 2024/25 season.

What Xavi Said to Anger Laporta

The decision by the club to part ways with Xavi comes after comments he made in the wake of their 2-0 victory against Almeria. Per Marca, the legendary Barcelona player said that it would be difficult for the club to return to the summit of European football because of their present economic situation.

"The situation is very difficult, above all on the economic level, for us to compete with our top rivals, whether it be Real Madrid or teams in Europe."

Despite his comments reportedly angering the top brass at the Camp Nou, Xavi then came out to try and put to bed any speculation about his future at the club. He said: "The club has transmitted to me that I should stay calm and continue working with the same motivation and commitment. Nothing has changed."

That, ultimately, has not proven to be the case. According to BBC Sport, Xavi was informed of his dismissal on Friday after a meeting with Laporta and the club's sporting director, Deco. Laporta's decision to part ways with the Spaniard marks a stark change of heart, given that it was just a month ago that he was pleading for Xavi to stay.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: According to the Guardian, Xavi's dismissal could cost Barcelona up to €20m (£17m).

In a statement, the club said: "The president of FC Barcelona, Joan Laporta, has informed Xavi Hernandez that he will not continue as coach of the first team in the 2024-25 season. The meeting took place at the Joan Gamper training complex, with the presence of sporting vice-president Rafa Yuste, the sporting director Anderson Luis de Souza, Deco, Xavi and his assistants Oscar Hernández and Sergio Alegre.

"Barcelona wish to thank Xavi for his work as coach, which is added to his unequalled career as a player and captain, and wish him all the luck in the world. He will take charge of his last game as first team coach this Sunday in Seville. In the coming days, Barcelona will communicate the new structure of the first team."

Hansi Flick to Become New Barcelona Manager

Former Bayern manager has been out of work since September 2023

It is expected that Xavi's departure will see former Bayern coach Flick join the club for the 2023/24 season. The Guardian report that while B team coach, Rafa Marquez, has been considered, he is now only a back-up to the German.

Flick enjoyed an excellent spell in the dugout of the Allianz Arena, guiding Bayern to two league titles as well as the Champions League in 2019/20. However, he has been out of work following a poor spell as the German national team manager, where he won just 12 games out of a possible 25.

The expectation from the Barcelona board will be for Flick to make an immediate impact and ensure the club challenges for La Liga. Although Xavi guided them to a league title in 2022/23, he struggled to match the dominance Real Madrid exhibited as they stormed to the summit of the table this season.