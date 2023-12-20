Highlights Barcelona's Ilkay Gundogan produced a shocking miss during Barcelona's La Liga clash against Almeria.

The German has been key for Xavi and his entourage this season, plundering eight goal involvements since his summer move.

Fortunately for Gundogan, his miss did not prove costly as Sergi Roberto's brace helped Barcelona to a 3-2 victory.

Barcelona midfielder Ilkay Gundogan produced one of the misses of the season in a La Liga encounter with Almeria, while the score was still tied at 2-2. Luckily for the German, it had no detrimental effect on the scoreline as the Blaugrana ran out 3–2 victors.

The home side gained an early lead in the 33rd minute as former Leeds United ace Raphinha broke the deadlock after Luis Maximiano failed to clear his lines from an out-swinging Gundogan corner. After initially being ruled offside, Leo Baptistao’s goal seven minutes later drew the two sides level as the 31-year-old produced a defence-splitting run before dinking it over Inaki Pena, who was deputising for Marc-André ter Stegen.

Scorer-turned-assistor Raphinha then set up Sergi Roberto to regain their one-goal cushion before Edgar Gonzalez took advantage of Barça’s sloppy defending to slot the ball home into an empty net. With seven minutes of normal time remaining on the clock, Roberto – once again – popped up with an all-important goal to see Xavi’s side earn all three points, with them now sitting in third place on 38 points – six points off table-topping Girona.

Gundogan produces one of the misses of the season

The score between Barcelona and Almeria was 2-2 at this point

After a trophy-ladened seven-year stint at Manchester City, Gundogan - the most expensive 33-year-old in world football - opted for a new challenge over the summer transfer window, which was centered around propelling Barça back into the realm of widespread greatness. Joining on a free transfer, the Spanish outfit would’ve believed they had secured the coup of the window with the 33-year-old technician still having plenty of years left in the tank.

As expected, he has been a crucial figure to the way that Xavi’s side tick over in the 2023/24 campaign, with him notching two goals and six assists in 17 games – all from operating in the Barça engine room. However, his latest blunder has reached the headlines, and it’s not unfair to say that Gundogan will not be re-watching the highlights.

Ilkay Gundogan - Career Statistics (as of 20/12/23) Club Games Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Manchester City 304 60 40 28 0 Borussia Dortmund 157 15 20 12 0 FC Nuremberg 53 8 5 4 0 Barcelona 23 2 6 2 0 All statistics per Transfermarkt

With the score level at 2-2, Gundogan had the perfect opportunity to put his side back into the lead for the third time of the affair. A man of his ilk would typically have enough poise about their game to ensure that a goal was the only outcome – but what on earth happened here?

An inviting ball from João Cancelo was met by Robert Lewandowski at the back post as the hosts yearned for a goal to put them ahead. The Polish striker, as calm and collected as you like, diverted his header across the face of the goal into the vicinity of Gundogan, who had the simplest of finishes left.

In an attempt to divert the ball into the back of the net, the midfielder – with the goal gaping – saw his header go wide of the post. As alluded to, his miss had no lasting effects on the eventual outcome of the game, with Roberto notching his second of the affair to see Xavi and his men grab all the spoils.

Roberto scores all-important winner against Almeria

The Spaniard's second of the game spared Gundogan's blushes

With minutes left before stoppage time ensued in their domestic encounter against Almeria, it took Roberto to save the blushes of Gundogan - and it came when Barça needed it the most. Roberto, who scored an iconic winner against Paris Saint-Germain in the duo's Champions League meeting back in 2017, was also on hand this time round as Almeria looked to be earning a well-deserved point.

The passage of play began with Gundogan racing into some free space before picking out Lewandowski with an acute pass. The former Bayern Munich marksman produced an over-the-top ball for Roberto, who was marauding into the Almeria penalty box. A delightful touch by the Spaniard allowed him to run onto the ball and slot Barça's third of the night away, ensuring that all three points were added to their 2023/24 campaign tally.