Barcelona star Alexia Putellas is nearing a return to the pitch after suffering an ACL injury in July.

The two-time Ballon d’Or winner ruptured her ACL in training just a day before the start of Euro 2022.

She was forced to watch Spain reach the quarter-finals from the sidelines, and has been working tirelessly to make her return ever since.

Putellas could now be just days away from stepping back out onto the pitch.

She returned to team training with Barcelona today, and was shown looking delighted in a number of videos shared by the club.

Alexia Putellas returns to Barcelona team training

In one clip, Putellas is applauded and hugged by her teammates as she is welcomed back to training at the sunny Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper.

She is then shown completing a number of drills on a pitch outside, both with and without the ball.

Despite maintaining her game face for the majority of the training session, Putellas breaks out into a huge smile occasionally, showing just how happy she is to be back in team training.

Video: Watch Alexia Putellas train with Barcelona teammates

Putellas commented on her return after her first day back at training, revealing that the club doctors thought “the whole process is going well”.

“Now we start a new phase and I'm looking forward to being available, but it's dictated by the doctor and my knee,” she continued. “We'll see how it reacts.”

Putellas also admitted that she was “back to feeling a bit of my old self”, striking fear into the hearts of defenders across Spain.

Barcelona boss Jonatan Giráldez will likely ease Putellas into action, particularly because his side are currently looking comfortable at the top of Liga F.

An appearance against Roma in the Women’s Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday is very unlikely, as are minutes against Alhama on Sunday.

But football fans could well see Putellas return immediately after the international break, with Barcelona coming up against Atlético de Madrid on April 15th.

Video: Watch Barcelona teammates hug Alexia Putellas on her return