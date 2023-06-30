Alexia Putellas made her first appearance for Spain for the first time in nearly a year.

The two-time Ballon d’Or winner recently recovered from an ACL injury sustained in the run-up to Euro 2022.

She has made a handful of appearances for Barcelona since her comeback, and has now pulled on a Spain shirt again.

La Roja took on Panama in a warm-up match for the Women’s World Cup, thrashing their opponents 7-0.

Esther González opened the scoring, before Putellas doubled Spain’s lead. González hit the back of the net for a second time during the rout, with Rebecca Espinosa, Irene Guerrero, Eva Navarro and Athenea del Castillo also on the scoresheet.

Alexia Putellas scores brilliant goal against Panama

Putellas’s goal in the 22nd minute was the pick of the bunch.

The 29-year-old surged through midfield, before laying off the ball to Guerrero. Putellas continued her run into the penalty box, plucking the ball from the air after a delicate chipped pass from her teammate.

There’s only one outcome when Putellas finds herself one on one with the goalkeeper – the ball is heading straight into the back of the net.

With Panama’s goalkeeper Yenith Bailey rushing out to try and win the ball, Putellas lobbed it over her head to score her first goal for Spain since July 2022.

Check out the lovely goal in the video below.

Video: Watch Alexia Putellas's lovely lobbed goal against Panama

Spain prepare for Women’s World Cup

Spain will contest Costa Rica, Zambia and Japan in Group C at the Women’s World Cup, which starts on July 20th in Australia and New Zealand.

While the nation would ordinarily be favourites heading into the tournament, preparations have been hindered by a rebel group of players who refused to feature for the side following a dispute with head coach Jorge Vilda and the Royal Spanish Football Federation.

The conflict is still rumbling on, with just three of ‘Las 15’ – Ona Batlle, Aitana Bonmatí and Mariona Caldentey – ending their international hiatus and returning for the Women’s World Cup.

Putellas was recovering from her ACL injury while ‘Las 15’ were refusing to play, but is believed to share the same grievances with her striking teammates.