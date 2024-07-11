Highlights Marc-Andre Ter Stegen admits he rarely watches football matches and doesn't know the names of many players.

The goalkeeper has been at Barcelona since 2014, winning the Champions League & five LaLiga titles

The German international has played second fiddle behind Manuel Neuer for the national team.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen is one of the best goalkeepers in the world today. Barcelona's number one has been at the highest level ever since he made his move to the Nou Camp in 2014 and has arguably been among the elite dating back to his days at Borussia Monchengladbach.

The 32-year-old has also made 40 appearances for Germany, which could've been doubled if not for the fact that he has broken through during an era where Manuel Neuer reigned supreme for Die Mannschaft. For most people in the sport, football is their biggest passion. They grow up dreaming of being the less than 1% who make it to the top. In the case of Ter Stegen, however, this couldn't be further from the truth, as the shotstopper has previously admitted that he has 'no idea' about the beautiful game.

Related Ter Stegen, Neuer, Buffon: Who is the best goalkeeper of the decade? The top 20 goalkeepers of the decade (2011-2020) have been named, featuring Manuel Neuer, Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Jan Oblak

Ter Stegen Rarely Watches Games

The goalkeeper admits he has little interest in the beautiful game

In an interview back in 2020, the Barcelona vice-captain revealed that he is often made fun of for his lack of football knowledge and that he only tends to watch games that have a personal connection to him involved. The German stated:

"People laugh when I tell them I have no idea about football. I don't see a lot of football, except when there are good games or when I'm particularly interested in one because I have a relationship or a friend. Sometimes they ask me for a player's name and I have no idea. "In LaLiga, for example, it happens to me with names. I don't know what they are called. But later, when they show me the video, I realise that I know exactly who it is."

Ter Stegen is not the only man to have played at the Nou Camp who is not infatuated by the sport, as stars such as Ronaldinho and Dani Alves have also expressed similar opinions.

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen Club Career

The German has won countless honours

Despite not being passionate about football, the Germany international has had a remarkable career. The goalkeeper made his professional debut in 2011 during 5-1 victory against FC Koln in the Bundesliga. From then on, Ter Stegen was ever-present for the Foals, starting in every league game for the club up until his departure in 2014.

In total, the future replacement for Victor Valdes made 127 appearances for Monchengladbach, with 108 of those coming in Germany's first division. He kept a total of 45 clean sheets, giving him a shutout percentage of 35%. In 2014, Ter Stegen left his boyhood club to join Barcelona. After initially battling with Claudio Bravo to see who would become the number one, the German asserted his dominance and has gone on to make an incredible 413 appearances. In that time, he has managed to keep 174 clean sheets and has won a total of 16 trophies for the club, including five league titles and the 2015 Champions League.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Marc-Andre ter Stegen has the ninth most clean sheets in La Liga history.

Ter Stegen's future in Catalunya appears to be concrete after he signed a contract extension in 2023 which will keep him at the club until at least 2028. He also has a release clause worth 500 million euros.

Related Petition for Spain v Germany To Be Replayed Attracts Over 350,000 Signatures Fans of the EURO 2024 host nation still feel aggrieved by a controversial decision made by Anthony Taylor.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen's Club Career Statistics Appearances 540 Clean Sheets 219 Club Honours 16

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen's International Career

The 32-year-old is often behind Manuel Neuer

The Barcelona number one made his international debut all the way back in 2012 during a 5-3 defeat to Switzerland in an international friendly. In the 12 years that have followed, the 32-year-old has averaged a little more than three international appearances per year as he has played second fiddle to Manuel Neuer. This is even more damning considering that it took Ter Stegen half a decade to reach 10 caps.

The six-foot-one man between the sticks has only had two consistent runs in the national team starting XI, both of which came when the aforementioned Neuer was sidelined with injury. Ter Stegen played in the majority of Germany's friendlies in the build up to Euro 2024, but the Bayern Munich veteran's return saw his compatriot get bumped back down to the sidelines. In fact, Ter Stegen has never featured in a World Cup or European Championship fixture.

Prior to this summer's competition, the goalie spoke of his dissatisfaction about being replaced by an out of form Neuer, stating:

"It's not a pleasant situation. But the coach made the decision and I accept it, even if I don't agree with him. "It has nothing to do with Manu, we have the same position. But on a personal level, it has nothing to do with him. I never wish anything to happen to him or for him to make a mistake. That's not me."

All stats via Transfermarkt - accurate as of 08/07/2024