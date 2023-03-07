Tennis star Iga Świątek has been praised for her football skills from one of the best players in the world – Robert Lewandowski.

Świątek is the person to beat in women’s tennis, having sat at the top of the world rankings for nearly 12 months.

At 21-years-old, she already has three Grand Slam titles to her name. She won the French Open for the second time last year, before triumphing at the US Open a few months later.

Świątek has been more inconsistent so far this season, winning the Qatar Open but losing in the Dubai Tennis Championships final, but she is still considered the favourite heading into Indian Wells.

The Polish star has not just been practising her tennis before this week’s WTA 1000 event, however. She has also been showing off her football skills, prompting a response from her compatriot Lewandowski.

Pictures of Świątek playing football were shared by the WTA’s Twitter account, with a caption asking Lewandowski: “How’s the form?”

The Barcelona striker, who has made 138 appearances for Poland, replied: “Looks amazing 😉💪”.

The admin of the WTA Twitter account was clearly delighted with the reply, responding with a meme from the moment Świątek met Lewandowski after her French Open win last year.

It’s not the first time that Świątek has shown off her footballing ability – she normally prepares for tournaments by kicking a ball around with her team.

Are Robert Lewandowski and Iga Świątek friends?

Lewandowski and Świątek have shared their respect for each other in recent times, with the football star often showing his support for his fellow national hero.

Świątek said she was “overawed” when Lewandowski came to watch her at the 2022 French Open, producing a wholesome moment when she spotted the striker in the crowd.

"I am happy that he is here," Świątek said during a press conference. "I do not know if he is a huge tennis fan or not. But I mean, wow! He has been a top athlete in our country for so many years that it is hard to believe that he came to watch me."

Świątek was also put forward for the Polish Sports Personality of the Year accolade by three-time winner Lewandowski.

She went on to win the award, becoming the first tennis player to receive the accolade in 86 years.