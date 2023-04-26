Manchester United star Alessia Russo could have become the most expensive player in women’s football earlier this year.

She was subject to a bid worth a reported £500,000 from Women’s Super League rivals Arsenal, who were desperate to bolster their attacking talent after injuries to Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema.

The Red Devils rejected the bid, but it left women’s football fans questioning whether the game had taken a step closer to a female player worth £1 million.

Journalist Rob Pratley told GiveMeSport which player he believes is worth a £1m transfer, although it is unlikely she will move from current club Barcelona any time soon.

"I think it's difficult to predict how transfer fees will grow," Prately said. "If we are saying £1 million is the next big milestone, you would want someone that's supreme. Someone like Aitana Bonmatí.

"If Bonmati became available – I don't think she will – but if someone like her became available, I think you'd have several clubs queuing up to pay a million pounds for her.

"Because of the nature of the quality of the player she is, the age profile, the fact she is also going to get better and better."

At 25-years-old, Bonmatí has established herself as one of the best midfielders in women’s football.

She started playing for Barcelona’s senior team in 2016, and has since earned three league titles with the club. She was also part of the side which won the 2020-2021 Women’s Champions League.

Bonmatí had also become an integral part of the Spanish national team, but she is currently among 15 players unavailable for selection while Jorge Vilda continues as head coach.

It remains to be seen whether a resolution will be reached before the Women's World Cup this summer.

Keira Walsh is currently the most expensive player in women’s football, moving from Manchester City to Barcelona for a reported £400,000 at the start of the season.

Meanwhile, Beth England and Pernille Harder have both made £250,000 moves in recent years.

Lauren James is another player to elicit a hefty transfer fee, with Chelsea paying around £200,000 to Manchester United for the young star. The 21-year-old has lived up to her price tag, become an integral player for the Blues this season.