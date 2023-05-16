New footage has emerged from Barcelona’s match against Espanyol which shows visiting players abusing an opposition player from the bench.

Barca won the match 4-2, securing the necessary points that crowned them La Liga champions with four games to spare.

Robert Lewandowski scored a brace, taking his league tally to 21 goals for the season.

Alejandro Balde and Jules Kounde wrapped up the tie before Javi Puado and Joselu scored two consolation goals for the hosts.

Barca players were delighted after the game, with everyone celebrating on the pitch.

But things quickly turned sour when they were then chased off the pitch by Espanyol fans.

Footage captured the visiting players running down the tunnel to escape the enraged home supporters.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Xavi explained that he had told his players to celebrate the victory inside and respect their rivals.

“I have told them to stop inside because I think it is enough,” he said, as per GOAL.

“The celebration is normal, but it was respectful to go to the booth because we were not at home. I am rational. But emotions are difficult to control.

“We celebrated it not because we were in Espanyol's camp but for the title. We're not at home.

“I haven't seen if anything else has happened, I've gone inside. We shouldn't give it more importance. We shouldn't create controversy.

“I thought it was time to go in, we have to celebrate it inside as a family. We haven't provoked anyone. We were celebrating a League that is very important to us.”

Jordi Alba and Ferran Torres abused Oscar Gil during match

But while the scenes after the final whistle were unacceptable, Barca players have angered Espanyol fans even more now.

Footage has emerged of both Ferran Torres and Jordi Alba shouting at defender Oscar Gil from the bench during the game.

It’s the kind of sledging that you would expect to see in a cricket test match rather than a football game.

Spanish news outlet Marca reported that the two players shouted, “you are dead,” “They are dead... eh,” and “Oscar, give it out.”

Barcelona bench laugh after abusing Oscar Gil. Credit: @IvanMolero Twitter.

Barcelona players on the night seemed to love what they had to say, but after the footage was shared, Alba reportedly contacted Gil to apologize if he had upset the player in any way.

Video: Alba and Torres sledge Gil from the bench

But that has not stopped fans from reacting to the situation.

Espanyol supporters and other fans have slammed the players for their actions, mostly because of not winning graciously.

"Knowing how to lose is as important in life as knowing how to win," the caption to the video above reads.

"Values. More than a club," another wrote, mocking Barcelona's motto.

But Gil is unlikely to hold a grudge over what was said, especially given Alba’s apology following the game.

And Barcelona players and fans are unlikely to worry about it much either, as they’re too busy celebrating.

Players from both the men's and women’s teams took part in a joint-title parade, with the women’s team securing a fourth successive Liga F title.

