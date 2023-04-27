Manchester United are enjoying their most successful season in the Women’s Super League since the team’s inception in 2018.

The Red Devils are currently top of the table, although could be overtaken by Chelsea if the Blues win their two games in hand.

Nonetheless, it looks likely that United will qualify for the Women’s Champions League for the first time ever.

The side also have a shot at winning the FA Cup when they take on Chelsea in the final on May 14.

Not everything is rosy at United though, with the club yet to get two of their key players to sign a new contract.

Talks with striker Alessia Russo and defender Ona Batlle are still ongoing, leaving fans nervously waiting to discover where the pair will be playing next season.

Journalist Rob Pratley gave his opinion on Batlle’s future to GiveMeSport.

Barcelona the ‘most likely’ destination for Ona Batlle

“I think Ona Batlle will end up back at Barcelona,” Pratley said. “It’s not a very well-kept secret that Barcelona are very keen on her, and it's equally well known that she would like to go to Barcelona.

“It feels like it's probably the right time for it. Barcelona have Marta Torrejón and Lucy Bronze, who aren't getting any younger.

“Batlle is significantly younger, and she can also play on both sides of the defence.

“It feels like the logical sort of situation. There are other sides interested in her, and why wouldn't there be, because she's a top player. But I do feel it's most likely she will go to Barcelona.

"If United end the season well, and the takeover does happen, they would maybe be in a better position to get her to stay. But at this point, it looks unlikely."

Ona Batlle linked with six European clubs

Batlle has been widely linked with Barcelona, but has also reportedly attracted interest from Arsenal, Chelsea, Lyon, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich.

The 23-year-old grew up near Barcelona and was scouted by the club when she was just 11 years old.

She then had stints at Madrid CFF and Levante, before moving to Manchester United in 2020.

Battle, who has made 28 appearances for Spain, is now considered one of the best full-backs in the Women’s Super League, if not the world.