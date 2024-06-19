Highlights Barcelona are set to meet Luis Diaz's representatives to discuss a potential deal.

Barcelona's sporting director, Deco, is reportedly keen to sign the Colombia international.

Liverpool are 'actively pursuing' a transfer for Leny Yoro from Lille.

Liverpool forward Luis Diaz’s camp is set to meet Barcelona representatives this week in the United States to discuss a possible move to Spain this summer, according to Catalan newspaper Sport.

Speculation over Diaz’s future at Anfield has been in the news for a few weeks – previously, MailOnline suggested that the Colombia international is being targeted by Saudi Pro League clubs who are keen to bring in stars who are still in their prime this summer.

Now, according to recent reports, Diaz has emerged as a target for Barcelona, with their sports director Deco reportedly keen to bring the 27-year-old to Camp Nou this transfer window.

The Catalan newspaper reports that Barcelona have arranged a meeting ‘aimed at bringing their positions closer’, but the La Liga side are unlikely to have the funds to afford the deal at the moment – not until they sell winger Raphinha or other unwanted stars.

The news comes after new manager Arne Slot took over from Jurgen Klopp at Anfield – the Dutchman is set to welcome fresh faces to start his era at Liverpool, while multiple players face uncertain future ahead of his first season.

Barcelona Eye Luis Diaz Deal

Set to discuss personal terms

According to Sport, a meeting between Barcelona and Luis Diaz is likely to be related to discussing personal terms with the Colombian winger.

Liverpool reportedly value Diaz at £63m while he still has three years left on his current deal, expiring in 2027.

Diaz, who joined the Reds in 2022 from Porto, had another solid season under Klopp, registering 18 goal contributions in 51 appearances across competitions.

The Colombian attacker, described as 'special' by Klopp, is now focused on the upcoming Copa America, this year being held in the United States, where the rumoured meeting between Diaz’s camp and Barcelona is set to take place.

While Diaz remains Barcelona’s priority in attack, according to Sport, the Catalans also eye Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams as an alternative option for new manager Hansi Flick.

Luis Diaz Stats (2023-2024) Competition Games Goals Assists Premier League 37 8 5 Europa League 7 3 0 FA Cup 3 1 0 EFL Cup 4 1 0

Liverpool Chasing Leny Yoro

After his impressive season in France

Liverpool are ‘actively pursuing’ a deal for Lille centre-back Leny Yoro, who is a target for multiple European sides this summer, according to The Athletic.

Yoro’s preferred destination remains Real Madrid – the talented 18-year-old could follow his compatriot Kylian Mbappe to the Spanish capital this summer.

While Real are yet to advance in negotiations to sign the Frenchman, Liverpool could still jump ahead and sign the potential Virgil van Dijk successor.

Yoro is coming off an impressive first full senior season with Lille, playing a pivotal part in defence and helping Paulo Fonseca’s side qualify for the Champions League, finishing fourth in Ligue 1.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 19-06-24.