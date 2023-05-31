Lionel Messi looks set to depart Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

The World Cup winner has been linked with a return to Barcelona, and according to a new report from L’Equipe, the La Liga giants could join forces with another team to bring him back to Spain.

Now who would not want to see that?

Messi has enjoyed a good individual campaign on the pitch for PSG, racking up 16 goals and 16 assists in Ligue 1.

He scored the goal to clinch a record-breaking 11th league title for the Parisian club, and that also took him past Cristiano Ronaldo for most goals in Europe’s top five leagues.

However, off the pitch, it has been a difficult season for the 35-year-old.

Messi has a frosty relationship with the PSG supporters, who have booed him on several occasions.

He recently irked the fanbase when he made an unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia and missed training.

He was subsequently suspended by the club, and although Messi apologised for the incident, he is still expected to leave when his contract expires this summer.

Messi could now return to Barcelona on loan

All of which has led to a debate about where Messi might play his football next season.

He reportedly has an offer on the table to join Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal, which would allow him to reignite his rivalry with Ronaldo.

However, past reports have said the Argentine wants to return to Barcelona.

Messi became one of football’s biggest stars while at the Spanish side, with the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner scoring 672 goals for the current La Liga champions, while also weighing in with 303 assists.

And while a transfer is made difficult by Barcelona’s present financial situation, the team might have found a loophole to bring Messi home.

According to L’Equipe, the La Liga club have opened discussions with MLS side Inter Miami to create a buy-and-loan deal.

Miami would sign Messi in the summer when he becomes a free agent, before loaning him to Barcelona for 18 months.

The report says that the benefits of the deal would allow Messi to play at the highest level of club football going into the 2024 Copa America, before finishing his career in the MLS.

It could also remove some of the financial issues that might arise were Barcelona to sign him permanently.

Xavi makes position on Messi's return clear

However, reports about Messi’s future continue to conflict, with Foot Mercato writing that Messi’s father has agreed a deal worth €1.2 billion with Al-Hilal.

But his former teammate and current Barcelona manager Xavi has told the club’s hierarchy that he wants them to bring Messi back.

“I'm in no doubt that if Messi were to return, he would help us in what we are wanting to achieve with our football,” he told SPORT, as per Sky Sports.

“I am in no doubt and I've told this to the president. He continues to be a determined footballer, he has the hunger still.

“He's still a winner, he's a leader and he's different. At Barcelona, we've not have the same level since what we reached as a pinnacle in 2010.

“Messi brings you the talent of being able to play the final pass, he opens doors, scores goals. In the final third he can provide the difference.

﻿“There's no doubt that he would still help us a lot - but in the end it all depends on him.”