Highlights Barcelona haven't been able to register nine players for the 2024/25 La Liga season because of their financial issues.

Deals for Alejandro Balde, Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsi have not been accepted by La Liga yet.

Barcelona could be forced to sell players to comply with the league's salary restrictions, with Ronaldo Araujo one player who is linked with a move away from the club.

Financial turmoil continues to plague Barcelona as they prepare for the new season, with the Blaugrana under pressure from La Liga yet again. According to a report from The Athletic, the Catalan club are unable to register 'nine senior players' for next season because of the league's salary limitations.

Barca have worked tirelessly to circumvent the restrictions placed upon them in recent years, activating several 'economic levers' to help them sign players. Club president Joan Laporta has sold parts of the club in order to bolster their finances, including 25% of the club's domestic TV revenue to U.S private equity firm Sixth Street, a deal which lasts 25 years.

But despite all the deals, the club still find themselves in a position where they need to cut costs, with reports even surfacing that they couldn't register new manager Hansi Flick because of their financial issues. The Athletic write that they need to raise €130m (£110.59m) before June 30th 2024 because they spent over La Liga's salary limit in 2023/24.

Barcelona's Unregistered Players

Vitor Roque and Lamine Yamal Among Unregistered Players for 2024/25

Per the Mail, Barcelona's salary cap was reduced from £558m to £232m at the start of the 2023/24 season. To make matters even worse for the 27-time La Liga champions, that limit was then reduced once again in January 2024 to £175m.

Because of the limits, they have not only been able to act in the transfer market, but have also been unable to register some players already at the club. Both Sergi Roberto and Marcos Alonso are out of contract on June 30th and will have to be re-registered if they sign a new deal.

Both Inigo Martinez and Vitor Roque will become 'unregistered' on that date, according to The Athletic, as they were included in Barcelona's 2023/24 squad in 'unorthodox ways'. On top of that, deals for Lamine Yamal, Alejandro Balde, Pau Cubarsi and Hector Fort are all yet to be accepted by La Liga and Gavi's new contract with the club is also subject to a legal battle with the division's hierarchy.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only Robert Lewandowski (27), Rpahinha (15) and Ilkay Gundogan (14) had more La Liga goal contributions for Barcelona than Lamine Yamal (10) in 2023/24.

To make matters even worse for Laporta and Flick, the club will also have many players returning from loan spells, with their salaries then added to the payroll. Ansu Fati, Clement Lenglet, Eric Garcia and Sergino Dest are four players who will likely either be loaned out again or sold permanently in order to alleviate some of the pressure on the club.

Barcelona's Biggest Earners

Frenkie De Jong club's highest earner by some way

It is clear that several players will need to be moved on in the summer for Barcelona to comply with the newest set of restrictions given to them by La Liga. If they are to register some of the young talents that they have on their books, then that could mean that a top earner at the club is shown the door.

According to Capology, Frenkie de Jong's £620,622-per-week salary is quite some way ahead of his teammates, and the Dutchman is followed by Robert Lewandowski. Ilkay Gundogan, Jules Kounde and Joao Cancelo complete the top five, although the latter is on loan from Manchester City and will return to the club on June 30th.

Barcelona's Highest Earners Player Weekly Salary Contract Expires Frenkie de Jong £620,622 June 2026 Robert Lewandowski £448,172 June 2026 Ilkay Gundogan £310,311 June 2025 Jules Kounde £224,252 June 2027 Joao Cancelo £206,874 June 2024 Raphinha £206,874 June 2027

De Jong has frequently been linked with a move to Manchester United, and his future could once again be subject to speculation given the worsening situation at the Camp Nou. Ronald Araujo, who earns £115,850-per-week, is another player who could reportedly be on the move too, and has been targeted by United.