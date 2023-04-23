Barcelona’s Under-16s have been criticised after scoring a controversial goal against Crystal Palace in the semi-final of a youth competition.

Barça’s youngsters netted their third goal of the match while their English opponents were unprepared.

Per COPE, Barcelona took advantage of an alleged injury to catch out the Palace youngsters, who had returned to the dugout for water and to listen to tactical instructions during the stoppage.

The injured player, who was being treated be a member of Barcelona’s medical staff, quickly stood up and ran towards the touchline.

The Barcelona goalkeeper had the ball at his feet and sensed an opportunity to score an easy third goal.

Despite the fact none of Palace’s players were on the pitch, the referee agreed to Barcelona’s subtle request to restart play.

Barça’s No. 11, Patrick Kluivert’s son Shane, then broke away at speed.

The entire Palace team could be seen sprinting over from the dugout in a desperate attempt to prevent the goal, but Kluivert tapped the ball into the unguarded net and then wheeled away in celebration.

Video: Barcelona U16s' controversial goal vs Crystal Palace

Watch the goal here:

Unsportsmanlike behaviour from the Barcelona players, or just quick thinking?

They will argue that the ref blew his whistle, so they were well within their rights to continue play - despite knowing the Palace youngsters weren’t ready.

The goal has sparked plenty of debate on social media.

Let’s check out some of the reaction:

Barcelona ended up beating Palace 4-0 and reportedly won the tournament.

But the controversial manner of their third goal in the semis has clearly left a bitter taste in the mouths of many football fans.