A big clash between two clubs at the top of La Liga was slated for today, as Barcelona and Atletico Madrid fans flooded to Camp Nou for their match on Sunday afternoon.

And one brave Atleti fan decided to hang a flag in the Barcelona end of the stadium. Spoiler: it didn’t end well for him.

It was the home side that took the three points, with Barcelona taking an important step towards the league title after a run of three games without a win.

It was Ferran Torres who secured the win for the Blaugrana with his goal at the end of the first half enough for Barcelona to get over the line.

Fan sparks outrage

That advantage could have potentially been larger, with Barcelona having other chances to build on that goal.

The most notable was a big miss from Robert Lewandowski, with the marksman uncharacteristically off-target.

Tensions might have flared if the Polish centre-forward cost them the win, but tempers had already boiled over earlier in the afternoon in one part of the stadium.

That was because one Atleti fan had decided to sit among Barcelona fans, who he then provoked even more by hanging an Atletico Madrid flag over the advertising boards.

Unsurprisingly, the home fans were furious, with several standing up, shouting and gesturing at their counterpart.

And things could have boiled over when one fan stormed to the flag to rip it off, with him then tussling with the Atletico supporter.

You can watch that clip below.

Watch: Atletico Madrid fan hangs flag in Barcelona end

What happened next?

You can see his actions as either brave or daft, but considering what happened next most will see it as the latter.

A video then surfaced of two Atletico fans who were surrounded by Barcelona supporters being escorted from their seats.

One of the individuals is sporting a cap that looks to be identical to the one worn by the man in the first video.

His actions appear to have antagonized Barcelona fans to such an extent that security deemed it necessary to remove him from the ground.

As he makes his way up the stairs, Barcelona fans can all be seen jeering and taunting him.

All that and Atletico lost the game – not the best of Sunday afternoons.

What next for Atletico and Barcelona?

Following Barcelona’s victory, Xavi’s side are 11 points clear at the top of the table with just eight games left.

The league title is theirs to lose, with a trip to Rayo Vallecano next for them on Wednesday 26 April.

Atleti, meanwhile, are now playing to secure their spot in next year’s Champions League.

Twelve points separate them and Real Betis in fifth, and a victory against Mallorca on Wednesday will help them consolidate third place.