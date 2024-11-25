This is the first ever competitive game between Barcelona and Brest, who face each other in the Champions League. The Catalan side look very much reinvigorated under new head coach Hansi Flick, having beaten Real Madrid 4-0 earlier this season.

That result certainly made other leading European clubs stop and take notice. If anything, it shows that on their day, Barcelona are a match for anyone.

French side Brest have had a wildly inconsistent season so far. Their results vary from a 5-1 home thrashing at home at the hands of Marseille, to beating RB Salzburg 4-0 in the Champions League.

Result odds: Barcelona are overwhelming favourites

Barcelona win 1/7 | Draw 13/2 | Brest win 16/2

At 1/7 on for the win, Barcelona are huge favourites for the Champions League tie. If they were to once again win this competition, it would mark a decade since they did so last. It feels like too long a wait for a club with the history and heritage of Barcelona.

Although it is reported Lamine Yamal has recovered from an ankle injury he has had throughout November, Barcelona have the luxury of resting him further for this game. With games coming thick and fast, this could be as likely a game as any to rest him.

Barcelona vs Brest - Result Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American Barcelona Win 1/7 1.14 -700 Draw 13/2 7.50 +650 Brest Win 16/1 17.00 +1600

Score Predictions

Barcelona win 3-0 - 13/2 | Draw 1-1 - 14/1 | Brest win 1-0 - 40/1

The bookmakers have Barcelona as comfortable winners. Of course, their La Liga rivals Real Madrid were in a similar situation earlier in the season and ended up losing to Brest's French counterparts, Lille. That said, you would imagine Barcelona will have too much for Brest.

Brest current sit in the lower mid-table of Ligue 1. While they have had their moments, the consistent feature of their season is inconsistency. Last season they went on a 13-match unbeaten run in the league. This included coming back from two goals down to draw with PSG, so they do have it in them to do well.

Barcelona vs Brest - Top Five Scorelines with Lowest Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American Barcelona win 3-0 13/2 7.50 +550 Barcelona win 2-0 13/2 7.50 +650 Barcelona win 4-0 17/2 9.50 +850 Barcelona win 3-1 10/1 11.00 +1000 Barcelona win 2-1 10/1 11.00 +1000

Given the clean sweep of Barcelona wins in the bookmakers' five most likely scores, the over and under goals odds are telling. Under 2.5 goals, while likely at 12/5, isn't as well priced as over 2.5 goals at 1/3. In a nutshell, expect goals in this game.

Barcelona vs Brest Goals Over/Under Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American Under 2.5 12/5 3.40 +240 Over 2.5 1/3 1.33 -300

Goalscorer odds: Lewandowski heavily tipped

Anytime scorer: Robert Lewandowski 4/7 | Raphinha 1/1

Polish superstar Robert Lewandowski has five goals in four Champions League games so far this season. This includes a goal in the 4-1 thrashing of Real Madrid. He is priced to score anytime at odds of 4/7. Brazilian winger Raphinha also has five goals in four Champions League games, scoring a hat trick in that Bayern Munich win.

Barcelona Goalscorer Odds Goalscorer Anytime First Fractional Decimal American Fractional Decimal American Robert Lewandowski 4/7 1.57 -175 12/5 3.40 +240 Raphinha 1/1 2.00 +100 4/1 5.00 +400 Pau Victor 1/1 2.00 +100 13/5 3.60 +260 Ansu Fati 13/10 2.30 +130 5/1 6.00 +500 Ferran Torres 13/10 2.30 +130 5/1 6.00 +500

Brest's Abdallah Sima has three Champions League goals this season. He is the lowest priced odds on n anytime scorer for Brest, with odds of 11/2. Brest centre forward Ludovic Ajorque has the same odds.

Brest Goalscorer Odds Goalscorer Anytime First Fractional Decimal American Fractional Decimal American Abdallah Sima 11/2 6.50 +550 18/1 19.00 +1800 Ludovic Ajorque 11/2 6.50 +550 18/1 19.00 +1800 Mama Balde 6/1 7.00 +600 20/1 21.00 +2000 Romain Del Castillo 6/1 7.00 +600 20/1 21.00 +2000 Ibrahim Salah 13/2 7.50 +650 22/1 23.00 +2200

Predictions and Best Bets

A Barcelona 3-1 win is well priced at 10/1. Lewandowski and Raphinha are looking imperious this season, so it is very difficult not seeing one of those two scoring. Flying somewhat under the radar is Brest's Romain Del Castillo. With three goals this season, he offers good value at 6/1 to score at any time.

Best bets

Barcelona to win 3-1 - 10/1

Raphinha to score first - 4/1

Romain Del Castillo to score anytime - 6/1

All odds via Bet 365.