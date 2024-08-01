Highlights Barcelona face Real Madrid in a pre-season friendly in New Jersey.

Carlo Ancelotti and Hansi Flick will both be eager to win in their first meeting as Real Madrid and Barcelona managers.

Both teams could have key players returning and are likely to field strong lineups.

The stage is set for a pre-season iteration of the 'El Clasico' - the historic clash between Barcelona and Real Madrid. The two will meet at the MetLife Stadium on Sunday and, despite a friendly context, fans are expecting sparks to fly. Inevitably, it will be a high stakes occasion, as is tradition, and both sides will be hoping to secure early bragging rights over stern rivals, before the 2024-25 La Liga campaign officially commences in just a few weeks' time.

Newly-appointed Nou Camp boss Hansi Flick will have his work cut out if he is to try and overthrow the reigning La Liga champions, who finished ten points ahead of Barcelona last season. Carlo Ancelotti is a veteran in the sport, and with some exciting additions to his squad, Madrid look even tougher to beat. Ultimately, both managers will likely see each other as their biggest threats to domestic success, and this fixture is an opportunity for either to establish title credentials ahead of what should be a competitive season.

Barcelona vs. Real Madrid: Match Information When 04/08/2024 Where MetLife Stadium Time 00:00 BST Location East Rutherford, New Jersey, United States TV Premier Sports 1/Premier Sports Player

Form Guide

Two title contenders looking to build momentum

Ancelotti was able to field a few heavy-hitters in Real Madrid's first pre-season tie with AC Milan, including the likes of Luka Modric, Thibaut Courtois, Antonio Rudiger, and teenage sensation Endrick, but that didn't stop the Rossoneri from snatching a 1-0 victory.

Meanwhile, Barcelona kicked off their United States tour in slightly more positive fashion against Manchester City. Already two matches deep into their tour, Pep Guardiola's side were evidently the better-prepared heading into the clash, but Flick's men did well to hold the English champions to a 2-2 stalemate, in what was the German's first public outing as manager at the club.

Regardless though, with both teams having played just once in front of a public crowd, a comprehensive form comparison is difficult. Moreover, plenty of key players will soon be returning from extended holidays due to Euro 2024 and Copa America, so fans haven't seen close to the best of either side yet.

Picks

GIVEMESPORT presents our picks with analysis

According to Betway, the odds for this match are as follows. Barcelona have 2/1 odds for the win, while Real Madrid sit at 1/1. For a draw, the odds are 11/4.

In terms of double chance, the odds for a Barcelona win or a draw are 3/4. For Madrid, these odds are at 3/8. For either a Madrid, or a Barcelona win, these are 1/4.

The odds for over 2.5 goals in the game are given as 3/8, while under is 9/5. The odds for both team to score are 4/11 for 'yes' and 15/8 for 'no'.

Prediction

Goals in New Jersey

Against Manchester City, Barcelona fielded a team mostly padded with youth players alongside a handful of first-team options. Though, with players joining up with the squad ahead of this weekend, Barcelona could challenge with a stronger line-up, as they continue to adapt to the manager's football philosophies. If they can bring a similar resilience from their previous game, they could put up a tough fight here.

The onus could be on last season's Champions League winners Real Madrid to bounce back from the loss against AC Milan though. With a more settled squad, the Spanish outfit should be looking to set a precedent against a team with little time spent under new management. However, the unconvincing display last time out speaks of incomplete preparation so far this pre-season, which is something the Blaugrana could target.

Considering the competitive nature of this game, there could be plenty of goals, but picking an outright winner is tricky. GIVEMESPORT predicts a 2-2 draw for this tie.

Team News

Strong players available for both teams

Barcelona were missing several senior-team options in their last friendly. Of those, Ansu Fati, Frenkie De Jong, Gavi, Pedri and Ronald Araujo remain sidelined due to injury, while the trio of Pau Cubarsi, Fermin Lopez and Eric Garcia are still currently representing Spain at the Olympic Games.

However, with players set to return from extended holidays, fans can expect more quality in the upcoming team selection. Clement Lenglet, Robert Lewandowski and Alejandro Balde were among those that have already featured this pre-season, whilst Raphinha, Marc Andre Ter Stegen, Ilkay Gundogan, Jules Kounde and Andreas Christensen may also be options for this weekend as well.

In contrast, Ancelotti started off a little stronger with his first pre-season team selection. Luka Modric, Thibaut Courtois, Antonio Rudiger, Arda Guler, Brahim Diaz, Lucas Vazquez and Dani Ceballos all featured against AC Milan, whilst 18-year-old starlet, Endrick, also made his debut. Madrid could benefit from returning players too, with Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo and Eder Militao potentially available for selection.

Fans and neutrals alike will be eager to see both teams' most powerful talents pit against each other, but they'll have to wait a little longer as Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham and Lamine Yamal are all set to miss out on this one.

Head-to-head History and Results

A fierce rivalry between Spanish heavyweights

Of all the rivalries in world football, it's tough to think of many with greater historical value than this. The two giants have locked horns 257 times in competitive matches and Real Madrid currently lead the way, though there is surprisingly little separating them in terms of their head-to-head record.

Barcelona wins: 100

Real Madrid wins: 105

Draws: 52

Barcelona's Pre-season Schedule

Catalans continue USA tour

4 August: Barcelona v Real Madrid, MetLife Stadium, New Jersey (00:00)

7 August: Barcelona v AC Milan, M&T Bank Stadium, Maryland (15:00)

12 August: Barcelona v AS Monaco, Joan Gamper Trophy, Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium (19:00)

Real Madrid's Pre-season Schedule

Madrid prepare for the UEFA Super Cup final

4 August: Real Madrid v Barcelona, MetLife Stadium, New Jersey (00:00)

7 August: Real Madrid v Chelsea, Bank of America Stadium, North Carolina (00:00)

14 August: Real Madrid v Atalanta, UEFA Super Cup, National Stadium Warsaw (20:00)

