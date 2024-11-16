Barcelona are keen to bolster their options at full-back and are reportedly eyeing a move for Wolverhampton Wanderers' man Hugo Bueno, as per Football Espana.

Alejandro Balde has excelled at left-back in what has been a dominating Hansi Flick side so far in the 2024/25 campaign. 22-year-old Gerard Martin has occasionally stepped in for the Spanish youngster, but Flick is eager to further improve the squad depth and club Sporting Director, Deco, has subsequently identified a shortlist of players to address this issue.

Bueno is one of the names linked, and he shares list space with the likes of Alphonso Davies and Benfica's Alvaro Carreras - the Blaugrana are expected to confirm an incoming for this position within the coming transfer windows.

Barcelona Eyeing Move for Wolves' Bueno

A new left-back is a priority for Flick's squad

Currently on loan at Feyernoord, Bueno has amounted 10 appearances for the Dutch outfit, including three in the Champions League, and has registered three assists in the process. With 43 appearances in the Premier League, the Wolves youth graduate, who has previously been dubbed as "incredible", has accumulated plenty of senior experience at a high level and has showcased some impressive talent on those occasions.

Hugo Bueno's 2024/25 Eredevisie Statistics Games 7 Minutes played 480 Assists 3 Key passes per 90 1.89 Crosses per 90 4.15 Tackles won per 90 0.75 Progressive carries per 90 5.28

However, notwithstanding his quality, he is unlikely to immediately displace Balde, who has already firmly established himself as one of Barcelona's strongest La Masia talents. Perhaps, in an ideal world, the Culers bring Bayern Munich's pacy full-back, Alphonso Davies, to the Camp Nou to take their squad depth to new heights, but a deal for the Canadian is far from straightforward, with Spanish rivals, Real Madrid, expected to sign Davies on a free transfer next summer.

Carreras is also reportedly an option for Barcelona, and the former Manchester United youth player is currently enjoying a breakout season in Portugal with Benfica. With four goal contributions in 17 outings, the Spaniard is another talented youngster on the shortlist, although his former employers, the Red Devils, supposedly have a buyback clause in his contract worth around €20m (£16.7 million).

Statistics courtesy of FBRef.com - Correct as of 16/11/2024