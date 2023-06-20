Barcelona midfielder Gavi received brutal chants from his own supporters as Spain celebrated their Nations League success.

Spain beat Croatia in the final of the tournament and managed to lift their first trophy as a national team since winning the Euros in 2012.

Neither side managed to break the lock after 90 minutes and extra time, with the tie heading to penalties.

Real Madrid’s Dani Carvajal stepped up to score the decisive spot kick, producing one of the coldest finishes you will ever see to crown Spain as the competition’s winners.

Gavi receives brutal chants at the title parade

Barcelona’s Gavi started the match for La Roja, before getting substituted in the 87th minute.

It was his 21st appearance for the national team, a remarkable achievement for someone who is still only 18 years old.

He was overjoyed with Spain’s triumph, throwing himself into celebrations after the game in Rotterdam.

Spain’s players then returned home to celebrate their success, with the trophy parade taking place on Monday.

But Gavi was on the receiving end of brutal chants while in Madrid.

The team were celebrating their success at the WiZink Centre, which is home to Real Madrid’s basketball team.

And when Gavi got on the microphone to give a speech to the crowd, some fans in attendance refused to set aside their club rivalry with Barcelona.

Loud chants of, “pu** Barca” could be heard, with the La Masia graduate surprised by the reception.

While all this was happening, his Barcelona teammate Jordi Alba looked incredibly disappointed behind him.

Gavi speaks at Spain's Nations League parade. Credit: @BarcaTimes.

Gavi did eventually manage to finish his address to the crowd, undeterred by the chants of a few people in attendance.

“Good afternoon, everyone,” he said, per The Sun. “I'm going to be brief.

“I wanted to thank all the Spaniards and all the fans who have supported us in these two games, which would not have been possible without them and we will be eternally grateful.

“Long live Spain.”

That final sentence elicited applause and cheers from his teammates and fans, but Gavi certainly looked shocked for most of the clip.

Watch the video for yourselves below.

Watch: Gavi receives frosty reception at Spain’s Nations League celebrations

What next for Gavi?

Spain’s triumph in the Nations League caps an incredible season for Gavi, who also played a key role for Barcelona as they were crowned La Liga champions for the 27th time.

The midfielder will now depart on a summer break before returning for his side’s pre-season training, as they prepare to retain their crown as the best team in Spain.