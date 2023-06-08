Barcelona’s hopes of a reunion with Lionel Messi came crashing down on Wednesday.

The Argentine announced that he was signing for MLS side Inter Miami, despite reports of a potential return to Spain.

But Barcelona have wasted little time switching targets, turning their attention to another former player – Messi’s old Paris Saint-Germain teammate Neymar.

A report from Spanish outlet SPORT has revealed that Neymar has been offered to the Catalan club this summer.

The Brazilian, along with Messi, has had a frosty relationship with PSG supporters in recent times.

Ultras turned up outside his house to demand that he leaves the club.

Neymar would reportedly be happy to return to Barca, even offering to lower his salary to rejoin the club where he made 186 appearances over four years.

During that time, he scored 105 goals for the Blaugrana club and assisted a further 76.

How Barcelona could line up if Neymar completes a shock return

Were Neymar to complete a surprise move back to Spain, the current La Liga champions could look like a very different team next year.

Veterans Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets are set to depart this summer, after making a combined total of 1,231 appearances for the club.

More incomings and outgoings could yet be on the cards, but the team at GIVEMESPORT have predicted how Barca could line up next season with Neymar back in the fold.

And the team is absolutely frightening.

Back line already sorted

In defence, Alba’s heir has already stepped into the left-back role this season.

Alejandro Balde has been a regular starter for Barca, making 33 league appearances this campaign, and his six assists highlight his threat going forward.

Xavi has been full of praise for the 19-year-old, believing that he has all the tools to succeed at the club in the long run.

Jules Kounde lines up on the opposite side, having operated as both a central defender and a right-back this season.

And in the middle, Andreas Christensen partners Ronald Araujo. But given the Dane's injuries this season, Xavi might look to add someone in this position.

Xavi wants midfield additions

Moving into midfield, the outgoing Busquets could be replaced at the base by Frenkie de Jong.

However, the Dutchman does like to get forward, and Xavi has spoken about his desire to recruit in this area.

“I need two signings in midfield," he said recently, as per Tribuna. "I lack an interior and with Busquets’ departure, we also need a pivot. This has to be the priority.”

Reports have them linked with Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich, while Sofyan Amrabat has also allegedly been considered.

Both would be incredible additions. We’ve stuck with De Jong for now, but don’t be shocked if the La Liga champions sign someone to play in this role.

The two midfielders likely to start further forward will be La Masia graduates and wonder kids, Pedri and Gavi.

That’s a world-class midfield with a wealth of experience and an average age of just 21!

Neymar completes terrifying attacking trio

Neymar's addition up front would then complete an insane team.

Either Ousmane Dembele or Raphinha would play off the right, but we've gone for the Frenchman.

He made less appearances than the Brazilian this campaign, but is reportedly set to sign a new deal, indicating that he is integral to Xavi's plans.

Neymar's addition on the opposite flank adds greater creativity and goal threat to the team. His 13 goals and 11 assists from just 20 Ligue 1 matches illustrate how effective he remains.

And then unsurprisingly, goal-machine Robert Lewandowski plays through the middle.

Barcelona scored 70 goals as they stormed to the La Liga title last year. With that front three, they would most likely smash that target next year and pick up more silverware too.