Barcelona’s home shirt for next season has been leaked, and it will reportedly pay homage to the women’s team.

Footy Headlines have offered fans a sneak peek of the new shirt, which is in the club’s traditional blue and garnet colours.

The Nike swoosh, Spotify logo, and players' names and numbers will all be white.

The shirt features two wide stripes on the front, as well as two nods towards the history of the women’s side.

How does Barcelona’s reported new shirt pay tribute to the women’s team?

Each stripe has a diamond pattern along the edges, while there is also a hidden shimmering diamond in the club’s badge.

This is reportedly a nod to the old diamond-shaped logo of the women’s team, which was founded as Club Femení Barcelona in 1970.

The side then became Barcelona’s official women’s team in 2002, going from strength to strength over the past 20 years.

Incorporating a tribute to the women’s team in next season’s kit is just the latest move from the club to promote their star female players.

Barcelona Femení currently play their Champions League match at Camp Nou, smashing the world record attendance for a women’s football match when 91,648 fans watched the side take on Wolfsburg last year.

Barcelona Femení aiming for second Champions League title

Barcelona have been one of the most dominant teams in women’s football since 2019, just four years after the side were professionalised.

They are well on track for a fourth successive Liga F title and are unbeaten in the league this season, scoring an astonishing 101 goals and conceding just five in 24 matches.

Star players include Alexia Putellas, Lucy Bronze, Keira Walsh, Aitana Bonmatí and Asisat Oshoala.

Barcelona are targeting their second Champions League title this season, having first won the tournament by defeating Chelsea 4-0 in 2021.

They will come up against Chelsea again in the semi-final of this year’s competition, with either Arsenal or Wolfsburg awaiting in the final at the Philips Stadion in Eindhoven.